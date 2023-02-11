Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €0.30

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DBK) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of May to €0.30. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.6%.

Deutsche Bank's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Deutsche Bank has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, Deutsche Bank's payout ratio sits at 12%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 17.9% over the next 3 years. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 34% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €0.75, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.30. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.8% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. It's encouraging to see that Deutsche Bank has been growing its earnings per share at 54% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Deutsche Bank Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Deutsche Bank (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

