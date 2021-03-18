Deutsche Bank Global Co-Head of SWFs Pandit Is Said to Leave

(Bloomberg) -- Ashok Pandit, a global co-head of sovereign wealth funds at Deutsche Bank AG, is leaving the German bank after more than 15 years to join the corporate sector, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Pandit’s resignation has been announced internally, said the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private. He will be joining IHH Healthcare Bhd. as a senior executive, said one of the people.

The Singapore-based managing director, who is also Deutsche Bank’s Asia Pacific head of sponsors, joined the lender in 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has over 27 years of investment banking experience in the region, helping global institutions and corporates on capital raising in both equity and debt, as well as M&A and capital restructuring deals worth over $100 billion.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank and IHH Healthcare declined to comment. Pandit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pandit is one of several veteran bankers in the region to depart their institutions. Ee Ching Tay is leaving JPMorgan Chase & Co. after about a decade, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Samantha Hon, who focuses on Asia consumer products and retail at UBS Group AG, is retiring from investment banking.

