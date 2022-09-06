Deutsche Bank’s Head of Investment-Grade Trading Hebert Has Left

Gillian Tan and Davide Scigliuzzo
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s Mark Hebert has left the firm amid a round of cost cuts in the German lender’s investment bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Hebert, head of investment-grade trading, joined Deutsche Bank in December 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s also worked at Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan Stanley.

Like many of its peers, the German lender is contending with a slowdown in dealmaking this year amid rising interest rates, a weakening global economy and the war in Ukraine. The cuts have affected a handful of positions across the bank, one of the people said.

A Deutsche Bank representative and Hebert declined to comment.

Read more: Wells Fargo High-Grade Trading Head Leaves a Year After Joining

