FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank <DBKGn.DE> posted a loss of 1.6 billion euros ($1.78 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2019, pushing the total loss for the year to 5.7 billion euros, as it undergoes a costly overhaul, the lender said on Thursday.

This was the German top bank's third consecutive quarterly loss and fifth straight annual loss.

After calling off merger talks with rival Commerzbank <CBKG.DE> last year, the lender embarked on a 7.4-billion euros restructuring plan to cut 18,000 jobs, close some businesses and overhaul management.

"Our new strategy is gaining traction," said Christian Sewing, who took over as the bank's chief executive officer in 2018.

Deutsche's results missed analysts' expectations of a quarterly loss of 1 billion euros and 5 billion euros for the full year.

The results conclude a turbulent decade for Deutsche, which lost a cumulative 15 billion euros over the last five years, wiping out more than 9 billion euros of profit in the past five years. Its shares fell 82% during the decade.





