Deutsche Bank promotes insider Trisha Taneja in ESG push

A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it has appointed Trisha Taneja as the global head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) for the origination and advisory division.

Taneja joined Deutsche Bank as head of the sustainable finance team in April 2020 and helped build out the ESG advisory business within the origination and advisory team.

She has previously worked at Morningstar-owned Sustainalytics, a firm that rates the ESG performance of listed companies.

The origination and advisory business at Deutsche Bank caters to major corporate clients and financial institutions, and advises on capital structures and sustainability ratings.

Global firms have been taking steps to cut down their emissions and diversify board rooms to improve their ESG scores, with regulators and banks increasingly exploring ways to integrate climate risk management into the financial regulatory system.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

