Deutsche Bank reports 832 million euro third-quarter loss on restructuring

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank <DBKGn.DE> on Wednesday posted an 832 million euro ($924.35 million) loss in the third quarter due to costs for a major restructuring.

It marks the second consecutive quarterly loss as the bank faces costs to reshape its business, and compares with a 3.15 billion euro loss in the second quarter and a 229 million euro net profit a year ago.

Analysts, unsure of the size of restructuring costs the bank was planning to post in the quarter, largely held back on providing estimates in advance of the earnings.

Deutsche had flagged that it would lose money this year when it announced in July a restructuring that will see 18,000 jobs go and cost 7.4 billion euros.

Revenue at Deutsche's cash-cow bond-trading division dropped 13% in the third quarter, underscoring continued weakness at the German lender's investment bank.







