Deutsche Bank revenues grew in 2023 but plans further cost, job cuts

Christian Sewing (R), CEO of Deutsche Bank, and James von Moltke, CFO, arrive at the bank's annual press conference. Arne Dedert/dpa

German banking giant Deutsche Bank saw profits slump last year by 16% despite improved revenue, which the corporation largely attributed to the expiration of one-off tax credits that helped boost the bottom line in 2022.

The bank now plans to cut 3,500 jobs primarily in "customer-facing areas," Deutsche Bank said on Thursday. A bank spokesman said that the job cuts should be completed by the end of next year.

The latest job cuts are part of wider cost-saving measures that Deutsche Bank's board plans for the upcoming year totalling €1.6 billion, with the savings intended to come from infrastructure and IT as well as improving operational processes.

Further measures include "streamlining the sales network in Germany and simplifying and automating internal processes," a statement said.

The latest cost-cutting programme comes after Deutsche Bank cut €1.3 billion in 2023.

In annual financial results presented on Thursday, Deutsche Bank said it brought in net profits of €4.2 billion ($4.5 billion) in 2023.

Profit comparisons to the previous year were significantly affected by the one-time tax credits. On a a pre-tax basis, the bank achieved its highest profit in 16 years at almost €5.7 billion, but higher taxes helped bring down after-tax profits.

Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing also gave a positive assessment of the past financial year, saying the bank had grown more strongly than planned.

Deutsche Bank's total income rose by 6% to around €28.9 billion. Bank executives have forecast total earnings to grow to around €32 billion by 2025.

Christian Sewing (R), CEO of Deutsche Bank, and James von Moltke, CFO, attend the bank's annual press conference. Arne Dedert/dpa

Christian Sewing (R), CEO of Deutsche Bank, and James von Moltke, CFO, arrive at the bank's annual press conference. Arne Dedert/dpa