Deutsche Bank to Search Former Exec’s Emails in Derivatives Spat

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG, fighting a €500 million ($520 million) lawsuit over the potential misselling of risky foreign exchange derivatives, agreed to search the emails and records belonging to a former executive, Louise Kitchen.

The German lender will search Kitchen’s records as it prepares for a London trial with a Spanish hotel operator, according to a filing Monday. The agreement came after the operator queried why she hadn’t been included in a list of what it characterized as key individuals for disclosure purposes.

Requests for documents and other possible evidence are standard parts of most lawsuits and don’t indicate any suggestion of wrongdoing. Deutsche Bank separately said it will search documents for a number of other staff but didn’t name them in its legal filing.

Deutsche Bank is facing a lawsuit from Palladium Hotel Group, an Ibiza-based hotel operator, which says it suffered losses tied to hundreds of complex derivatives. The transactions were “impossible” for Palladium to price, value or understand, the company has claimed.

Deutsche Bank is now investigating the transactions as part of a broader probe known as Project Teal, according to Palladium. The investigation started after a number of Spanish clients complained that their deals involving complex derivatives saddled them with deep losses even though they had purchased them to hedge risks.

Deutsche Bank says that the London case is without merit and that the Matutes family, which controls Palladium, are sophisticated investors.

Deutsche Bank promoted Kitchen in 2017 to a role that helped oversee sales of fixed-income products for the German bank. They include everything from currency derivatives to government bonds. She became co-head of Deutsche Bank’s so-called bad bank -- the capital release unit -- in 2019 before leaving the lender last year. She now heads a similar business at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kitchen’s lawyers declined to comment on the disclosure matter. Spokespeople at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The lender previously said that searching Kitchen’s records were unlikely to yield unique documents that could be relevant to the case but has since agreed to search them, according to its court filing.

The lawsuit is focused on the “overarching question of sophistication and trading expertise,” said Sonia Tolaney, a lawyer for Deutsche Bank, calling the damages claim “eye watering sums of money.” Palladium is effectively attempting to argue that the company’s officials didn’t know what they were doing, she said.

--With assistance from Donal Griffin, Steven Arons and Marion Halftermeyer.

