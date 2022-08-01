Deutsche Bank staff broke its own rules to enable clients to siphon off millions of euros in government revenues

Sheldon Cooper—SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Sophie Mellor
·3 min read

German prosecutors are cracking down on the bankers who funneled money out of the government in the biggest tax fraud scheme to ever hit Europe, and Deutsche Bank may be next to face the music.

An internal investigation into the German banking giant has found that staff broke regulatory rules and company policy to help clients rake in millions of euros in government revenues in the "CumEx" scandals, the FT reports.

The fraud has been dubbed "CumEx", which is derived from the two Latin words “with" and "without," referring to the impossible nature of the dividend payments.

The internal probe within the bank, which was given to public prosecutors in 2015, is part of an ongoing inquiry by the German court to find the bankers who knowingly participated in CumEx trading—the practice of lending shares from one company to another and then claiming refunds for tax dividends that were never paid out in the first place.

Prosecutors in Germany’s top court are narrowing in on their search to find the bankers who exploited a design flaw in the German tax code after CumEx trading was deemed illegal and could be punished as a crime in 2021.

Around 1,500 people are under investigation in Germany for CumEx trading—more than 70 of which worked or currently work for Deutsche Bank.

The internal investigation looking into the bank's behavior between 2007 and 2011, conducted by law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, found that Deutsche Bank’s tax department tried early on to dissuade bankers from participating in CumEx trading after some investment bankers requested permission to directly engage in such trades.

The department within the bank said that while the refunds were technically possible the reputational risk was too great.

London-based bankers however ignored such advice and worked around the ban, according to the probe reported by the FT.

“Senior business managers discussed the reputational issues relating to providing leverage to potential CumEx purchasers” and concluded the “risks were acceptable,” the report said.

Senior bankers “fully understood the nature of CumEx trading and were aware that [some clients] would indirectly engage in such trades.”

Cracking down

The scandal has engulfed top banks such as Barclays, Macquarie, Merrill Lynch, and UniCredit’s HypoVereinsbank and led to several high-profile arrests.

Since Germany’s top criminal court deemed the practice illegal in June 2021 with the presiding judge Rolf Raum claiming there was no loophole, noting “it was a blatant grab from the bag that holds all taxpayers’ contributions,” the inquiry has begun to crack down on arrests.

A former senior banker from Fortis bank, which has since been acquired by Dutch bank ABN Amro, was arrested in Mallorca last month at the behest of Frankfurt prosecutors after fleeing the Netherlands without a trace.

Hanno Berger, a former senior German tax inspector, who was on the run since 2012, was arrested in Switzerland in July 2021 and is facing trial in Bonn and Wiesbaden, meanwhile, two former Freshfields law firm partners, who advised clients on CumEx deals are facing trial in Frankfurt later this year.

Within Deutsche Bank, the Freshfield investigations are finding that the German lender provided investment banking services to clients who specialized in CumEx trading and engaged in derivative trading that indirectly exploited loopholes.

The bank also held a 5% stake in Luxembourg Financial Group Holding—the owner of one of the CumEx-focused investment funds.

The Freshfields report argued that Deutsche Bank did not have the correct measures in place to ensure bankers would abide by its internal policies.

Instead of relying on the relevant desk to police its activities, Deutsche Bank “ought to have put systems in place to ensure that the desk traded within the parameters set in transaction approvals”, the law firm argued.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Recommended Stories

  • As DQ Stock Finds Support, This Option Trade Could Profit $670

    This bullish option trade will see large profits if DQ stock finishes above 80 at the January expiration.

  • HSBC rejects Ping An break-up call, promises higher dividend

    HSBC pushed back on a proposal by top shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co of China to split the lender, a move Europe's biggest bank said would be costly, while posting profits that beat expectations and promising chunkier dividends. London-headquartered HSBC's comments on Monday represent its most direct defence yet since news of Ping An's proposal for carving out the lender's Asian operations broke in April. It comes ahead of HSBC's meeting with shareholders in Hong Kong on Tuesday where the Chinese insurer's proposal will be discussed.

  • HSBC urged to appoint shareholder Ping An to its board

    A Hong Kong politician has urged HSBC spin off its Asia business and appoint representatives of Chinese insurer Ping An to its board, as the global lender prepares to meet with Hong Kong shareholders this week. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, the bank's biggest shareholder, called on London-headquartered HSBC in April to explore strategic options such as spinning off its mainstay Asian business to unlock greater shareholder value. Since then, the proposal has won support from some retail investors in Hong Kong who were disgruntled with dual-listed HSBC's decision to cancel its dividend payment in 2020.

  • Americana adds HSBC to list of banks for Gulf dual listing -sources

    The Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut has added HSBC to its syndicate of advisers for its potential dual listing this year, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Americana Group has hired HSBC as a joint bookrunner on the initial public offering (IPO), which could value the company as much as $8 billion, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

  • Ship carrying grain leaves Odesa, Valvoline exits petroleum business, Banana Boat sunscreen recalled

    Notable business headlines include a cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain departing from Odesa, Valvoline selling its petroleum unit to Saudi Aramco, and Banana Boat sunscreens recalled.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says

    "The biggest takeaway for me on events of this week? Convincing and arguably decisive evidence the 'bottom is in' - the 2022 bear market is over."

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Inflation fears, interest rate hikes, potential recession, and geopolitical situations have weighed heavily on the market this year with the S&P 500 being down 18% so far. Most growth stocks got hammered this year despite outstanding financials. Two such monster stocks with bright futures are healthcare company Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and U.S. cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).

  • The dangers of China and Russia make this defence company a must-have

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a game changer for the defence industry. It has thrust the world into a new era where elevated geopolitical risks are likely to prompt higher military spending among Nato members.

  • Want Stability? These REITs Are as Safe as They Come

    Choosing companies based on relative cheapness is often fraught with peril, as many companies are cheap for a reason. The best strategy is to choose companies with solid business models and competitive advantages. Here are some real estate investment trusts (REITs) which are leaders in their chosen markets and have characteristics that make them safe investments.

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Despite staging a small bounce over the last couple of months, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is still down 24% in 2022. Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) just delivered its second-quarter earnings results on July 26. Alphabet is fresh off its 20-for-1 stock split earlier in July, which made it a more affordable proposition for smaller investors.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Meet the Exotic Dancer Who Went Undercover to Take Down Domestic Terrorists

    In an exclusive interview, Rebecca Williams reveals her identity and details her work with the ATF to help investigate a racially-motivated bombing, bringing its white supremacist perpetrators to justice

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The economic highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report for July, coming out on Friday morning.

  • Indian rupee firms as dollar slips on recession fears; yields lowest since May

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee closed higher on Monday, boosted by equity inflows and the struggle of the dollar amid expectations the Federal Reserve will not deliver large rate hikes, while the local bond yield hit a nearly three-month low. "The Fed sounded dovish on the policy day (Wednesday) so the rupee started to gain from there itself," said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors, adding that equity inflows were one of the major boosts to the market on Monday. Worrying data from China and Japan weighed on risk sentiment across Asian equities, but Indian shares defied the mood by climbing 1% on the back of a rally in auto stocks owing to robust monthly sales data.

  • Intel CEO: 'This is a time for a bit of austerity'

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger details several actions he has taken to put the company on a better profitability track.