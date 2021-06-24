Deutsche Bank taps Oracle to simplify its IT, cut costs

FILE PHOTO: The Oracle logo is shown on an office building in Irvine, California
Patricia Uhlig
·2 min read

By Patricia Uhlig

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank has tapped software firm Oracle to simplify its information technology systems, enabling Germany's top lender to cut costs, a Deutsche Bank board member said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank has spent years modernising its computer systems that have repeatedly caused headaches and which former Chief Executive John Cryan had publicly called "lousy".

The migration is expected to take three to five years and should help lower Deutsche Bank's total annual costs to 16.7 billion euros ($19.9 billion) by 2022 from the 19.5 billion it posted in 2020.

In 2021, the bank plans to add 2,000 to 3,000 jobs in technology, data and innovation, said Deutsche Bank Chief Technology Officer Bernd Leukert, who joined from SAP in 2019 and has since been reorganising the bank's IT systems.

By the end of next year, half of the unit's staff would be software engineers, up from 30% at the end of 2020, he said at an event this week.

Oracle is planning to transfer platforms of some of Deutsche Bank's core functions such as payments, trading and risk management to one system, promising smooth operation and regular updates, the two groups said on Thursday. "We want to reduce the complexity of our technology estate. The goal is to run the bank with around one third of the applications we have today," Leukert told Reuters.

Deutsche declined to comment on how much it was investing in the IT upgrades.

For less critical applications, Deutsche already uses technology from Google and will continue to work with SAP technology. Oracle is setting up a private cloud for Deutsche Bank, modernising the bank's technology that must stay on premises for regulatory reasons. Oracle has created clouds for others but Deutsche's would be its largest to date, Oracle manager Juan Loaiza said.

($1 = 0.8386 euros)

(Writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority. The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Board

  • Quality stocks haven't been this cheap in more than 20 years

    Quality is on sale in the stock market. You interested in buying?

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • A Record Buyout Is Just the Start as Wealthy Flee Tax Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For 110 years, four generations of Mills family members earned their money by expanding their great-grandfather’s Chicago apron business into a medical supplier that ranked among the nation’s largest private companies.But soon after Democrats turned their attention toward raising taxes for the wealthy this year, the family signed a deal to cash out billions.It was no coincidence, according to people close to the more-than $30 billion transaction, which sold part of Medline Industr

  • Southwest CEO Gary Kelly to step down

    In the airline's 50-year history, it has never had a single layoff or furlough — even during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 3 MLPs with 7%+ Dividend Yields and Safe Payouts

    MLPs or Master limited partnerships are a unique investment that combines the liquidity of securities with the tax benefits of an LP. Learn how they work and which ones to consider.

  • JPMorgan Leads Banks Set to Return $142 Billion to Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., are expected to pay out $142 billion in capital to shareholders after clearing this year’s stress tests.One year after the Federal Reserve capped stock buybacks and dividends, the central bank is poised to lift remaining Covid-19 restrictions for lenders that perform well on this year’s exams when results are announced Thursday.All six of the biggest U.S. banks -- a group that also includes Citigroup In

  • Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

    Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

  • Intel to Restructure Data Platform Group Into Two Units

    Global technology giant Intel (INTC) plans to restructure its Data Platform Group (DPG) into two new units — Network and Edge Group and Datacenter and AI. The company also plans to create two new business units that will focus on high-performance computing (HPC) and graphics, and software. Intel offers semiconductor chips, microprocessors, and a broad portfolio of computing and communications devices. (See Intel stock charts on TipRanks) Additionally, the company has announced organizational cha

  • The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

    The enhanced child tax credit is designed to give parents financial relief to help deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many might not know that the credits don't represent free money,...

  • IRS is likely to announce new stimulus checks this week — will you get one?

    You may have a Round 3 payment coming even if you've already gotten one.

  • Ackman Re-Engages With SPAC Target After Deal for UMG Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman said he has already re-engaged with a potential target for his remaining blank-check company after reaching a deal to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music Group before its spinoff from Vivendi SE this year.As part of the deal announced Sunday with Vivendi, investors in Ackman’s blank-check company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Inc., will not only receive shares in Universal Music but will also retain common stock in Ackman’s remaining blank-check company, which he re

  • Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT...

  • Cassava: Anticipating Positive 9-Month Data for Alzheimer’s Drug, Says Analyst

    The FDA’s recent approval of Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) has been a transformative event for the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) space. The go ahead from the regulators amounts to a first for a treatment addressing the underlying causes of the memory-decimating disease and opens the previously locked door for others to enter. Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is one such name hoping to make its mark in the space, and going by the data available so far, the company’s AD candidate simufilam appears to be very pr

  • 3 Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor

    These businesses could increase the resilience of your portfolio

  • Brooke Shields swimsuit Instagram photo with daughters sends American Eagle stock flying

    American Eagle Outfitters investors are basking in some gains thanks to star Brooke Shields and her daughters.

  • Mogul Who Built a $1.1 Billion Fortune Still Rides Bike to Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Marek Piechocki helped build a billion-dollar fortune, but the Polish tycoon isn’t letting it change his ways.The co-founder of LPP S.A., the country’s largest fashion retailer, shuns the limelight, even avoiding having his photograph taken, and still rides to work by bicycle rather than limousine.That’s even as his family foundation has accumulated about $1.1 billion in wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. LPP’s stock has more than doubled since November as inve

  • Six Things Bad Financial Advisors Do

    How to tell whether a financial advisor is right or wrong for you? Here are six unprofessional characteristics and practices to avoid.

  • Millions of Americans Are About to Get $3,600 in New Stimulus — Are You One of Them?

    While a fourth stimulus check might not be in the cards, a new $3,600 benefit for millions of Americans will now be on its way come July. See: You May Want to Opt Out of Monthly Child Tax Credit...

  • 10 Biggest Short Squeezes of All Time

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest short squeezes of all time. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these short squeezes, go directly to the 5 Biggest Short Squeezes of All Time. Short squeezes have dominated headlines in the finance world this year as retail investors band together on internet platforms […]