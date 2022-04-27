Deutsche Bank’s Traders Take Sewing Closer to Profit Goal

Deutsche Bank’s Traders Take Sewing Closer to Profit Goal
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steven Arons
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christian Sewing
    German bank manager

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG raised the outlook for its investment bank after fixed-income traders outperformed Wall Street peers for a seventh straight quarter, boosting Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing in the final year of his turnaround plan.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Revenue from buying and selling fixed-income securities rose 15% from a year earlier, beating the biggest U.S. investment banks, where the business was little changed in the first quarter. But in a sign of the challenges ahead, the outlook for costs worsened amid higher compensation across the industry.

The results underscore the continuing importance of the trading business as Sewing closes in on a target for an 8% return on tangible equity this year, the most important goal of the restructuring he unveiled three years ago. While revenue was up across all operating unit

s, provisions for bad loans rose as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Covid lockdowns in Asia and high inflation added to risks.

“We must also keep an eye on the growing risks,” Sewing told staff in a memo. “The global economic outlook is deteriorating, while inflation rates continue to rise.”

Sewing has said that Deutsche Bank’s home market, Germany, would face a recession if it couldn’t import gas from Russia anymore. That risk came to the fore again this week after Russia cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation.

Deutsche Bank fell 3.5% at 9:11 a.m. in Frankfurt trading, as Europe’s escalating energy crisis weighed on stocks.

Rising prices and competition for talent, meanwhile, are driving up costs and threaten to undermine years of savings. The lender said in a presentation that “effects from workforce reduction” were being “offset by payroll inflation,” after Deutsche Bank last month agreed to boost wages for 8,000 employees by 5.2% in two steps.

Non-interest expenses of 5.38 billion euros ($5.73 billion) in the first quarter well exceeded the 5.09 billion-euro analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Deutsche Bank changed the outlook for adjusted costs from “slightly lower” to “essentially flat” this year.

For now, the boost from trading and higher interest rates across the globe are helping offset cost pressures. Deutsche Bank said it now expects investment bank revenue this year to be slightly higher, reflecting the strong performance in the first quarter. It previously guided for flat revenue.

While the outlook for group revenue was unchanged, tighter monetary policies across the globe has begun to bolster lending revenue across the region. First-quarter results published this week showed lenders from UBS Group AG to HSBC Holdings Plc and Banco Santander SA were all seeing the benefit of higher rates.

For Sewing, who is leaning on the other operating divisions to pick up the slack once the trading boom in the investment bank peters out, that’s good news. The corporate bank that was a center piece of his turnaround strategy posted its second straight quarter of double-digit growth.

(Updates with CEO comment in fourth paragraph, shares in sixth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank extends quarterly profit streak but Ukraine clouds outlook

    Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as investment banking revenues climbed, but its share price fell as it warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt annual earnings. This year is crucial for Germany's largest lender and Chief Executive Christian Sewing as he tries to deliver on targets he set out in a costly overhaul of the bank embarked upon in 2019. The quarterly earnings were a boost for Sewing, who was promoted to the top job in 2018 to turn Deutsche around after a series of embarrassing and costly regulatory failings.

  • Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat

    U.S. shares tumbled on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq posting its steepest one-day rout since September 2020, while European stocks extended losses for a third session as investors warily awaited U.S. tech earnings and fretted over global growth. China's COVID-19 curbs and fears of aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve tightening continued to damp risk appetite and lifted the dollar to new two-year highs. Oil prices rebounded in volatile trading and gold prices rose on safe-haven buying.

  • Bulgaria says Russia halting gas supplies would be breach of contract

    Sofia would soon know if gas received via Turkey would be stopped, Nikolov said following Gazprom's advice to Bulgarian state gas company Bulgargaz it would halt supplies as of Wednesday. He said EU and NATO member Bulgaria would observe the European Commission's stance urging countries not to pay for Russian gas in roubles, which Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding.

  • Shareholders push for more board diversity at Tesla, Google, Wells Fargo and Home Depot

    A law mandating corporate board diversity for publicly traded companies based in California was recently ruled unconstitutional, but pressure to diversify boards isn’t just coming from lawmakers. Two large California-based companies, Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) are facing first-of-their-kind calls from shareholders to diversify their boards even further. Wells Fargo shareholders will vote on a resolution Tuesday, while Alphabet shareholders will vote on a similar resolution at the company’s annual general meeting on June 1.

  • Nike studio issues first exclusive NFT sneakers

    Nike's digital studio RTFKT dropped its first pair of digital sneakers, Nike Cryptokicks, last week.

  • Chiellini to say 'ciao' to Italy after Finalissima with Argentina

    Giorgio Chiellini will bring down the curtain on his international career this summer after Italy face Argentina in the so-called 'Finalissima' at Wembley, the site of his greatest career triumph.

  • Deutsche Bank’s Profit Rises on Strong Client Activity

    The bank posted an 18% rise in net profit for the first quarter despite an uncertain business environment related to the war in Ukraine and surging inflation.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • Japanese household that accidentally received $360,000 COVID subsidy says it ‘can’t be returned’

    A town in western Japan revealed on Friday that a household who mistakenly received 46.3 million yen (around $361,450) in COVID-19 subsidies said they now cannot return the money. The town of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture planned to distribute the COVID subsidy funds amongst 463 low-income households exempt from residential taxes. Each household who applied was to receive 100,000 yen (around $781).

  • QuantumScape Stock Falls. Earnings Aren’t the Problem.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Lucid lands 100K EV order from its Saudi investors

    Lucid Group's largest shareholder has agreed to buy 100,000 of its electric vehicles over the next decade. The government of Saudi Arabia, which is connected to the kingdom's Public Investment Fund that owns 61% of Lucid, has made an initial commitment to buy 50,000 of Lucid's EV with an option to purchase an additional 50,000 vehicles over that same 10-year time frame, according to an announcement Tuesday. The pledge includes the Lucid Air, a luxury sedan that launched last year, as well as future models such as the upcoming Gravity SUV.

  • 3 Soaring Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy for $76 or Less

    They aren't the most exciting stocks out there, but these long-term winners have what they need to keep climbing.

  • Boeing Stock Falls. Its Newest Jet Has Hit a Possible Snag.

    Boeing has amassed roughly 375 orders for the 777X twin-aisle jet, which lists for roughly $425 million.

  • This Under-the-Radar Passive Income Producer Yields 7% With Plenty of Fuel to Keep Growing

    The company recently unveiled an acquisition that will give it more fuel to continue growing its big-time payout.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Triple in 2022

    Starting lines matter, and these three growing companies just happen to have stocks that are 52% to 93% off their all-time highs.

  • Twitter, Musk Deal Includes $1 Billion Termination Agreement

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will be required to pay a termination fee of $1 billion under certain circumstances if it ends an agreement to be acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion, according to a filing on Tuesday. Musk will also be subjected to the same fee if he ends the deal. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock D

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • Why Bear Markets Can Help You Create Life-Changing Wealth

    Bear markets are periods of time when the stock market is down 20% or more from its all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite was briefly in a bear market earlier this year, while the S&P 500 entered a correction, which is a drawdown of 10% or more from the high. Bear markets can be stressful and nerve-racking.