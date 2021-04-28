Deutsche Bank Traders Hand Sewing Best Quarter Since 2014

(Bloomberg) --

Deutsche Bank AG posted its strongest quarter in seven years after fixed-income traders outperformed most of their Wall Street peers and the German lender dodged losses from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management.

Income from buying and selling debt securities rose 34% in the first three months of the year, Germany’s largest bank said in a statement Wednesday. That compares with an average 17% gain for the largest U.S. investment banks and marks the third consecutive quarter that Deutsche Bank has grown more quickly than the competition.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, who has seen his two-year-old turnaround plan kept alive by soaring investor demand for bonds and hedges that fueled a boom in the investment bank, raised the outlook for the year, predicting flat revenue after previously warning of a decline. Still, with the trading rally expected to taper off eventually, much will depend on whether interest rates rebound and lift income from lending.

In the first quarter, net income of 908 million euros ($1.1 billion) was the highest since 2014, beating analysts’ estimates.

Revenue at the corporate bank that Sewing had sought to strengthen declined 1% from a year earlier, though it rose 2% when adjusting for currency swings, as Deutsche Bank passed on costs from negative rates. At the private bank, revenue was flat in euros and up 2% after excluding the effect of currencies. Both businesses have been hit hard by Europe’s negative interest rates.

The investment bank saw revenue rise 32%, driven by the gain in fixed income trading, which was better than all Wall Street peers with the exception of Morgan Stanley’s 44% increase. Deutsche Bank also benefited from lower provisions for credit losses as the economic outlook improved.

As part of his 2019 turnround plan, Sewing had sought to refocus Deutsche Bank on its historical strength in corporate lending while exiting equities trading, including the prime brokerage business that caters to hedge funds. While the bank still had some exposure to Archegos, it was among a handful of lenders to Bill Hwang’s family office that were quick enough to exit those positions without losses.

On Tuesday, UBS Group AG announced a surprise $861 million loss from Archegos, while Nomura Holding Inc. disclosed a $2.9 billion hit. Credit Suisse Group AG last week put the cost of its relationship with the former hedge fund manager at $5.5 billion, the worst toll among global banks. It’s now planning a sweeping overhaul of the prime business and has tapped investors for fresh capital.

At the two Swiss banks, the Archegos losses overshadowed what was otherwise a strong quarter for investment banking, including for advising on initial public offerings for so-called special purpose acquisition companies. Deutsche Bank, too, has gotten a boost because it’s among the few major firms that had a significant SPAC business long before it was fashionable.

