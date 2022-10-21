Deutsche Bank Trims Investment Banking Staff Amid Slowdown

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG laid off dozens of origination and advisory staffers within its investment-banking division globally as fears of a recession stymie dealmaking, according to a person with knowledge with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm communicated the job cuts across all levels on Wednesday, with a focus on junior ranks, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing personnel changes. The reductions are in line with past years’ efforts to keep a lid on costs, the person added.

Among the departures was Mason Parker, a managing director in the bank’s leveraged finance business, another person with knowledge of the matter said. Parker has been at the bank for more than 20 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman and Parker declined to comment.

The cuts at Deutsche Bank and other Wall Street banks are a stark change to last year, when the industry was locked in a war for talent to keep up with dealmaking demand. That came to an abrupt halt this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused many executives to hold off buying rivals or raise funds because of the economic uncertainty.

Deutsche Bank will probably see revenue from advising companies on mergers and the issuance of stocks and bonds slump 50% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Leveraged finance is a key example of a lucrative corner of investment banking that has suffered. After a boom in 2021 and during the first half of this year, leveraged-buyout activity slowed significantly in the third quarter, with only $12 billion of deals announced globally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Firms including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Inc. have pointed to a tougher financing environment ahead.

Story continues

Read more: Banks Saddled With $30 Billion in Unwanted Debt in Risk Exodus

The New York Post earlier reported that Deutsche Bank cut more than 20 junior bankers and handful of senior employees based in New York this week.

In the US, most large banks added to their workforces in the third quarter even as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley executives talked of scaling back amid the dealmaking slump. At Goldman, investment-banking revenue fell 57% in the period from a year earlier while Morgan Stanley reported a 55% fall.

New York-based Goldman resumed a process “where we look at bottom performers” for cuts, according to Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, and Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman said his firm is “looking at headcount.”

--With assistance from Jeannine Amodeo, Gowri Gurumurthy and Nicholas Comfort.

(Adds expectations for Deutsche Bank’s earnings in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.