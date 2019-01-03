Is Deutsche Lufthansa AG (FRA:LHA) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (FRA:LHA) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 4.0%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Deutsche Lufthansa should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does Deutsche Lufthansa fare?

Deutsche Lufthansa has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 17%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect LHA’s payout to increase to 22% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 4.7%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to €4.22 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Not only have dividend payouts from Deutsche Lufthansa fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. These characteristics do not bode well for income investors seeking reliable stream of dividends.

Relative to peers, Deutsche Lufthansa produces a yield of 4.0%, which is high for Airlines stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, Deutsche Lufthansa is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three pertinent factors you should look at:

