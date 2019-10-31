Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Deutsche Lufthansa Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Deutsche Lufthansa had €6.75b in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it does have €3.41b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €3.34b.

XTRA:LHA Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Deutsche Lufthansa's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Deutsche Lufthansa had liabilities of €18.2b due within 12 months and liabilities of €15.7b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €3.41b as well as receivables valued at €6.55b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €24.0b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €7.43b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Deutsche Lufthansa would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Deutsche Lufthansa's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.79 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 7.0 last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Deutsche Lufthansa if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 34% cut to EBIT over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Deutsche Lufthansa can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.