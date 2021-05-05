Deutsche Post DHL hikes outlook again on ecommerce boom

BERLIN (Reuters) -German logistics company Deutsche Post raised its financial outlook again on Wednesday after more than tripling its operating earnings in the first quarter, predicting e-commerce will keep booming and global trade will rebound.

Deutsche Post DHL raised its operating profit forecast to more than 6.7 billion euros ($8.05 billion) in 2021 and more than 7 billion in 2023, up from a previous expectation of over 5.6 billion and over 6 billion, respectively.

Deutsche Post, one of the world's biggest logistics companies, reported its first-quarter operating profit jumped to 1.9 billion euros on revenues up 22% to 18.9 billion.

"All five of our divisions are on track for growth and are ideally positioned to benefit from the continuing boom in e-commerce and the resurgence in global trade," said CEO Frank Appel.

"We expect further growth in the coming quarters, even with growth rates normalizing over time."

Rival United Parcel Service last week topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as the world's biggest parcel delivery company benefited from a surge in online purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares up.

($1 = 0.8319 euros)

  • Nissan Follows Renault in Selling $1.4 Billion Daimler Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. sold its entire stake in Daimler AG for 1.15 billion euros ($1.4 billion), joining its partner Renault SA in generating funds for turnaround efforts.Nissan sold about 16.4 million shares at 69.85 euros each, according to a statement on its website Wednesday. Renault shed its Daimler stake in March, bringing in 1.14 billion euros. Daimler shares closed at 72.41 euros on Tuesday. Like Renault, Nissan is trying to restore profitability and overhaul its portfolio after the 2018 arrest of their long-time leader Carlos Ghosn threw the alliance into disarray. Projects the two companies started with Daimler just over a decade ago were among the endeavors showing signs of stress before Nissan insiders orchestrated the former chairman’s downfall almost three years ago.Nissan said the proceeds from the Daimler stake sale will be used to “further strengthen and enhance its business competitiveness, including investments to promote electrification.” The industrial partnership between Nissan and Daimler “remains unchanged and isn’t impacted by the sale,” the Yokohama, Japan-based automaker said in the statement. The two companies will continue to collaborate in several areas, it said. Several of Ghosn and former Daimler Chairman Dieter Zetsche’s projects to jointly develop and produce vehicles turned into bruising experiences. Mercedes culled the X-Class pickup that was based on the Nissan Navara due to poor sales, and customers mocked the mediocre quality of the small Citan van that shared components with Renault. The collaboration the companies planned for a factory in Aguascalientes, Mexico, also didn’t pan out as initially planned.Ghosn and Zetsche regularly hosted joint press conferences at car shows before Japanese police arrested the former in late 2018 on suspicion of financial misconduct. Zetsche stepped down from his roles at Daimler the following year.Daimler still holds 9.17 million shares of Renault, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Adds sale price in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook Review Panel to Announce Trump’s Fate on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc.’s independent content oversight board plans to announce on Wednesday whether it will reinstate former President Donald Trump’s account after he was banned from the social-media platform in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.The Facebook Oversight Board said in a tweet on Monday that it will announce its binding decision on Trump’s access to the platform on its website at about 9 a.m. New York time on Wednesday.The company suspended Trump from posting to his 35 million followers after he encouraged supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in what became a deadly attempt to stop the counting of Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden. The ban was originally temporary but was changed to an indefinite suspension the following day.Facebook asked the oversight board, an independent group of academics, lawyers and others, to review its decision to suspend Trump and determine whether it should be overturned. The company had previously committed to acting at the board’s recommendation.“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said at the time.Trump was also banned from Twitter Inc in January, a move that the company has said is permanent. He was also blocked on Snapchat, YouTube Inc and Twitch Interactive Inc, among other networks.Losing access to social media was a political blow for Trump. The ban from Twitter, which he used for everything from insulting rivals to major policy announcements and where he had 89 million followers, meant he was largely silent in the weeks after he left office on Jan. 20.Trump has been issuing press releases -- sometimes in the style of his tweets, using all capital letters and commenting on things like the low ratings of the Academy Awards broadcast -- and calling in to conservative television programs, but that strategy lacks the reach and immediacy of his social-media postings.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lufthansa Wins Investor Approval for $6.6 Billion Capital Raise

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG shareholders approved a potential capital raise of 5.5 billion euros ($6.6 billion), a move management said is needed to repair the stricken carrier’s balance sheet.At the German airline’s annual meeting on Tuesday, a majority of investors gave permission for the issuance of 2.15 billion new shares at a time of the carrier’s choosing. The nominal price of the stock would be 2.56 euros each, about one-fourth Lufthansa’s current share price, though the airline is likely to issue them at a higher amount.The company said last week it wouldn’t use the full amount available, and instead aim for the “smallest possible” raise.“The resolution is intended to enable us to increase our capital flexibly so that we can strengthen our balance sheet ratios again and return to our former financial stability,” Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said in a speech to shareholders, urging them to back the proposal.The move would give Europe’s largest airline enough cash to replace Germany’s so-called silent participation, a major part of Lufthansa’s 9 billion-euro government bailout. The interest rates on the instrument -- a debt-equity hybrid that doesn’t dilute shareholder voting rights -- are set to rise over coming years.A simple majority was required for the motion to pass. The airline said it hasn’t decided when to undertake the capital raise, but could do so this year if market conditions allow.Summer StruggleLast week, Lufthansa became the latest carrier to lower its expectations for summer travel, saying a significant market recovery won’t come until the second half as inoculation programs progress. It estimates full-year capacity at around 40% of pre-crisis levels.The company said Monday that it restructured aircraft delivery schedules with Airbus SE and Boeing Co., while agreeing to purchase 10 additional wide-body jets.Responding to investor questions, Spohr said the airline would wait for the global aviation market to recover before selling non-core operations such as its Airplus credit-card service and the remainder of its LSG catering arm.The shares pared earlier gains to trade 0.3% higher at 11.05 euros as of 4:10 p.m. in Frankfurt.Government SupportThe fund-raising proposal is expected to pass with support from the German government, Lufthansa’s largest shareholder. Advisory firms have also urged shareholders to vote in favor.Paying back the 5.5 billion-euro silent participation would leave Lufthansa owing a total of 2 billion euros to the governments of Switzerland, Belgium and Austria, where it also operates flag-carrier airlines. The company has already repaid 1 billion euros of the amount loaned by Germany’s state development bank, KfW.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Intrepid Potash (IPI) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI)Q1 2021 Earnings CallMay 04, 2021, 12:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorThank you for standing by.

  • France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

    Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europe's independence in microchips. CEO Jean-Marc Chéry told BFM Business that the Commission's initiative is a positive development but added that his firm had no interest in taking part. STMicro produces a wide range of chips, from low-margin microcontrollers to more sophisticated sensors used in smartphones and autonomous vehicles.

  • U.S. Futures Rise After Tech Slide; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose and Asian stocks were steady Wednesday after markets dipped overnight on a technology selloff and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments on interest rates. The dollar slipped.S&P 500 contracts advanced after gains in the commodity, financial and industrial sectors helped the benchmark index pare losses. Nasdaq 100 futures also rallied following a weaker close for the index that owed largely to declines in the likes of Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Australian shares rose and Hong Kong fluctuated. Markets in Japan, China and South Korea are shut for holidays.Yellen said rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth -- comments that economists regarded as self-evident. In a subsequent interview, the former Federal Reserve Chair said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.Commodities rose to their highest levels in almost a decade as the rebound from the pandemic fuels demand. Copper climbed back above $10,000 a ton and oil traded above $66 a barrel. New Zealand’s dollar outperformed all its Group-of-10 peers on a strong jobs report. Treasury futures were steady, with cash markets closed in Asia.The debate on whether government spending could spur excessive inflation comes as stock valuations hover near the highest levels in two decades. Investors have been reluctant to push rallies further despite some blowout corporate earnings. While the Fed has assured markets that interest rates will remain at current lows throughout the recovery, strengthening data have raised concerns that policy makers may move to tighten sooner than anticipated.Read: Nasdaq 100’s Worst Day Since March Sparked by Inflation Fears“The market’s focus will still be on growth restoration and how Covid develops over time,” said Cecilia Chan, HSBC Asset Management Asia-Pacific chief investment officer, on Bloomberg Television. She downplayed concerns about inflation and added that “the central bank will remain dovish.”Meanwhile, India continues to face a devastating Covid-19 wave. That’s prompted the central bank to approve 500 billion rupees ($6.8 billion) of liquidity to banks to support lending to vaccine makers, hospitals and providers of health services, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an unscheduled speech Wednesday.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 12:53 p.m. in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 Index lost 0.7%Nasdaq 100 contracts added 0.3% after the index fell 1.9%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 increased 0.6%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changedEuro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.9%CurrenciesThe Japanese yen traded at 109.31 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4802 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro traded at $1.2023BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.59% on Tuesday. Cash Treasuries are not trading in Asia because of Japan’s holidayAustralia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 1.73%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $66.24 a barrelGold was up 0.1% to $1,780.88 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 60 years since 1st American in space: Tourists lining up

    Sixty years after Alan Shepard became the first American in space, everyday people are on the verge of following in his cosmic footsteps. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company is finally opening ticket sales for short hops from Texas launched by a rocket named New Shepard. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic aims to kick off tourist flights next year, just as soon as he straps into his space-skimming, plane-launched rocketship for a test run from the New Mexico base.

  • How companies can address racial injustice within their organizations

    Willie Sullivan, MBA student at Emory’s Goizueta Business School, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how companies can address racial injustice within their organizations.

  • White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

    Social media giant’s independent oversight board will announce a decision on Donald Trump’s ban on Wednesday

  • Elliott Buys More Than $200 Million Twitter Shares On Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management has increased its stake in Twitter Inc. following a dramatic sell-off of the social media company’s shares after it reported a sluggish start to the year last week, according to people familiar with the matter.The New York-based hedge fund run by billionaire Paul Singer has increased its stake in Twitter by more than $200 million and continues to buy after the sell-off began Friday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Elliott disclosed a stake in Twitter last year, though it’s not clear how big it currently is.Twitter fell more than 15% on Friday on sluggish digital ad sales in the first quarter and revenue guidance that rattled investors. Management said the declines were the result of some advertisers pulling back their spending because of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Paring earlier losses, the stock was down 1.8% to $54.21 at 12:40 p.m. in New York on Monday, giving it a market value of about $43 billion.Representatives for Elliott and Twitter declined to comment.Elliott has shared its views with several Wall Street analysts since Twitter reported results on Friday, arguing the sell-off is overdone, the people said. Elliott likens the decline to similar swings in the company’s stock after advertisers pulled back spending during the Black Lives Matter protests last year, and when Twitter banned former U.S. President Donald Trump, the people said. The investment firm continues to believe Twitter is still on track to reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023, as outlined at an analyst day in February, the people said.Elliott has not reported the total size of its stake in Twitter since February 2020, just before it reached an agreement with the company for a seat on its board. At the time, it said it had economic exposure equivalent to roughly 30.1 million shares, in stock and options, that would be valued at roughly $1.6 billion Monday. It is required to hold a 2% stake in the company in order to keep its seat under the terms of the agreement.Elliott is not the only one seeing an opportunity. Cathie Wood’s Ark investment funds purchased 1.3 million shares of Twitter during the sell off, according to an investor update.Doug Anmuth, an analyst with JPMorgan & Chase, said in a note to clients Friday that investors should buy on the pullback. He said he believed Twitter was well positioned to benefit from events and product launches with the economy opening up more in the coming quarter.Elliott first disclosed its stake in the company last year as part of an effort to replace Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey and force Twitter to make other changes to its corporate structure. The parties eventually reached an agreement that saw three new directors appointed to its board, including Elliott partner Jesse Cohn, and more aggressive financial targets adopted. Dorsey kept his job after a board review.Cohn has since said he plans to step down from the board once a replacement is found. Total shareholder returns have been roughly 66% since Elliott first disclosed its stake in February 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates with Twitter declining comment in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • National bail fund to expand in the Deep South

    A national effort helping to bail poor and low-income people out of jail formally announced on Tuesday its expansion into the Deep South. “ Bail Out the South ” is the next phase of The Bail Project’s plans to secure freedom for thousands of people over the next few years, organizers told The Associated Press. Although larger criminal legal systems throughout the country have begun doing away with cash bail for certain low-level, nonviolent offenses, the South continues to have the highest jail incarceration rates and the starkest racial disparities among those imprisoned pretrial.

  • Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising

    Myanmar’s security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. Huddled inside her home in Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window. Then a man’s scream: “HELP!” When the military’s trucks finally rolled away, Shwe and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother.

  • India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths

    Daily infections rose by 382,315 on Wednesday, health ministry data showed. The surge of the highly infectious Indian variant of the coronavirus has seen hospitals runs out of beds and oxygen and left morgues and crematoriums overflowing. Two "oxygen express" trains reached the capital Delhi on Wednesday carrying desperately needed liquid oxygen, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said on Twitter.

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • Kristen Bell says she felt 'no sparks whatsoever' when she met Dax Shepard. Here's a timeline of their 14-year relationship.

    Here's a complete timeline of the actors' relationship from when they first met in 2007 to the present day, married with children.

  • ‘I thought it was over:’ Pink says her COVID case was so severe she rewrote her will

    “It was really, really scary and really bad,” Pink said.

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Australia's most populous state reports first COVID-19 case in more than a month

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia's most populous state reported on Wednesday its first locally acquired conoranvirus infection in more than a month, with health authorities working to track down the source. Although Australia has largely eradicated COVID-19, a man in his 50s with no known links to hotels used to quarantine people who have arrived from overseas tested positive on Tuesday, the state's health ministry said in a statement. The unidentified man visited several spot in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, the state capital and Australia's biggest city, the ministry said.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates agreed 'separation contract' before announcing divorce

    The billionaire couple reportedly agreed how to divide their assets before announcing their divorce.

  • Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve

    “This is the kind of area we live in, so you can imagine that you’re always going to feel protective of your children.” As schools reopen across the country, Black students have been less likely than white students to enroll in in-person learning — a trend attributed to factors including concerns about the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on communities of color, a lack of trust that their schools are equipped to keep children safe, and the large numbers of students of color in urban districts that have been slower to reopen classrooms. “Now that they’re home, we feel safer,” said Johnson, who was keeping her two young daughters home despite options being made available for in-person learning.