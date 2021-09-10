Deutsche Team Sees Risk of ‘Hard’ Equity Valuation Correction

Joanna Ossinger
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A combination of high stock valuations and a rapidly advancing earnings cycle increases the risk that equities sell off, according to strategists at Deutsche Bank AG.

High valuations in themselves don’t necessarily augur a large market correction, but downdrafts tend to be more pronounced when the earnings cycle is further along, a team including Binky Chadha wrote in a note Thursday. At similar levels of valuations to today, five-year forward returns have historically been slightly negative on average, they said.

“Valuation corrections don’t always require market pullbacks, but they do constrain returns,” the strategists wrote. “With the current cycle advancing very quickly, the risk that the correction is hard is growing.”

The S&P 500 has risen relentlessly for weeks, setting record after record in August and September, and is up 20% year-to-date. The U.S. benchmark is trading around 21 times 12-month forward earnings, compared with a 10-year average of 16.5 times.

The Deutsche strategists join peers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. who have said that the gains may not continue.

BofA’s Subramanian Likens S&P 500 to 36-Year, Zero-Coupon Bond

“Higher valuations lower returns longer term,” the Deutsche team wrote. “We believe the market has pulled forward much of the returns of this recovery.”

