Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At €0.70

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 11th of April to €0.70. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Deutsche Telekom's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Deutsche Telekom's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The most recent annual payment of €0.70 is about the same as the annual payment 10 years ago. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Deutsche Telekom has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 324% per annum. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Deutsche Telekom could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Deutsche Telekom Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Deutsche Telekom is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Deutsche Telekom has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

