Deutsche Telekom Nears $5.9 Billion Sale of Dutch Unit

Dinesh Nair and Jan-Henrik Förster
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG agreed to sell its Dutch unit to Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners for 5.1 billion euros ($6.1 billion), one of its largest divestments of recent years.

The funds will purchase T-Mobile Netherlands from Deutsche Telekom and venture partner Tele2, which owns a 25% stake, the companies said Tuesday. Bloomberg reported on Monday that the German company could announce a sale of the unit soon. The value of Tele2’s stake is about 860 million euros.

The sale also attracted interest from Apollo Global Management Inc. and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., Bloomberg News has reported.

The deal would be one of the largest transactions in the European telecom sector this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Warburg Pincus and Apax previously teamed up in 2019 to take U.K. satellite company Inmarsat Plc private in a $3.4 billion buyout deal.

Deutsche Telekom entered the Dutch mobile-phone market in 2000, acquiring a stake in a venture with Belgacom SA and Tele Danmark. The business was renamed T-Mobile Netherlands in 2003 after the German carrier bought the remainder.

It considered a sale of the unit in 2015 to raise funds to buy wireless frequencies in the U.S., before deciding to keep the business. In 2019, T-Mobile Netherlands merged with Tele2 AB’s operations in the country to create one of the biggest local carriers.

