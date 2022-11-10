Deutsche Telekom raises guidance after bumper Q3

ITS World Congress 2021 in Hamburg
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) -Deutsche Telekom nudged up its full-year guidance on Thursday as the U.S. dollar's appreciation helped buoy third-quarter profit and its T-Mobile US business added customers.

The telecoms operator reported a rise in third quarter adjusted net profit of 80% to 2.4 billion euros ($2.41 billion) and said it planned to increase its dividend to 0.70 euros per share from 0.64 euros in 2021.

"We are once again proving to be an anchor of stability in difficult times," said Tim Hoettges, chairman of Deutsche Telekom's management board.

"Our businesses continue to grow. That puts us in a position to raise not only our guidance - for the third time this year - but also our dividend," he added.

In organic terms, Telekom expected full-year adjusted EBITDA AL to come in at more than 37.0 billion euros, up from previous guidance of around 37.0 billion.

T-Mobile US recorded 1.6 million new postpaid customers in the third quarter, including 854,000 phone customers.

T-Mobile US now expects to unlock synergies from its merger with Sprint of $5.7-5.8 billion this year, up from previous guidance of $5.4-5.6 billion, Telekom said.

($1 = 0.9972 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Separation anxiety over Renault's five-way split

    Analysts seeking less complexity from Renault at its investor day this week were disappointed to find that CEO Luca de Meo will split the company into five autonomous businesses. The main plank of the strategy is the separation of its combustion engine business from its electric vehicle (EV) operation. The engines operation will partner Geely in a 50-50 joint venture while the EV arm will be listed in the second half of next year.

  • We’re confident healthcare stocks will recover, so investors should buy these funds

    Almost a year ago we called the bottom of the market in biotech stocks and advised readers to buy our two preferred trusts in this sector. As so often in the stock market, our analysis was sound but our timing was faulty.

  • AWC Berhad (KLSE:AWC) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want...

  • Britain left out of post-Covid jobs recovery as early retirement surges

    Britain will next year be the only developed country with fewer people in work than before the Covid crisis after a surge in early retirement and ill health, experts have said.

  • Merck KGaA's earnings beat consensus on lab equipment, drug sales

    German healthcare and chemicals group Merck KGaA on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on higher revenues from pharmaceuticals and biotech lab equipment as well as tailwinds from a strong U.S. dollar and Chinese yuan. Third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, rose 16.7% to 1.81 billion euros, surpassing the average estimate of 1.78 billion euros in an analyst poll on the company's website. Merck said the outlook for its life science unit, which makes substances and gear for drugmakers, had brightened further.

  • TSMC Monthly Sales Rise 56% as Chip Giant Weathers Tech Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. posted a 56% increase in sales for October, signaling the world’s largest contract chipmaker continues to weather a broader slowdown in electronics demand.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallFTX Had a Death Spir

  • Panic Grips SOL With Record Volatility and Massive Put Demand

    An incoming supply deluge seems to have spooked investors in both the spot and derivatives markets.

  • Trump cannot delay watchdog for his company, court rules

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to delay the appointment of a watchdog at his real estate company, which is facing a civil fraud lawsuit by the New York state attorney general. The Appellate Division, a mid-level state appeals court, rejected Trump's request for a stay of Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron's Nov. 3 order requiring an independent monitor for the Trump Organization. New York Attorney General Letitia James had filed a $250 million civil lawsuit in September against Trump; his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka; the New York-based Trump Organization and others for allegedly overvaluing assets and Trump's net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers.

  • Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

    Wedbush Securities tech analyst Dan Ives complained on Wednesday that Musk threw Tesla investors a curveball after claiming he was done selling stock.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s stock portfolio and his 5 biggest stock positions. You can skip our introductory talk on Charlie Munger and read Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 2 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger, the 98-year-old billionaire investor and a partner of Warren Buffett, bought the Daily Journal in late 1970s through the New […]

  • Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages

    As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.

  • Disney Has a Disney World Problem, Too

    Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products segment was hurt by Hurricane Ian and downbeat performance at international parks.

  • Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

    Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    Steadily growing passive income can be life-changing. Buying stocks with proven track records and bright futures is arguably the best bet. Here are two such stocks that could form the foundation of a dividend growth portfolio.

  • Binance Is Strongly Leaning Toward Scrapping FTX Rescue Takeover After First Glance at Books: Source

    Backing out would be one more stunning development in the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Still Buying Hand Over Fist

    Warren Buffett likes bear markets, telling CNBC in 2018, "The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down." Unsurprisingly, Buffett took action as the S&P fell. Here are two stocks Buffett is still buying hand over fist.

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Penny stocks, defined as equities that trade at under $5 per share, have a bad reputation within many investing circles. Scores of promising early-stage companies have seen their share prices tumble into penny stock territory this year. Which of these newly minted penny stocks offer the most compelling risk-to-reward ratios?

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Wit

  • Down 96%, This Stock Could Be Worth Buying if You Can Handle the Risk

    Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shareholders have lost almost everything in the past 18 months. In short, the housing-technology company has seen its business grow quickly, but a brutally fast downturn in the housing market (where it generates almost all of its revenues) caught it in a bad position, with skyrocketing expenses, and investors are bailing. It's probably stronger than you think, and the upside on the other side of the real estate downturn is tremendous.