Deutsche Telekom touts progress on software-based mobile networks

Deutsche Telekom touts progress on software-based mobile networks

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom and GSM antennas are seen atop the company's headquarters in Bonn
2 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has successfully tested software-based mobile network technology using high-capacity antennas, it said on Monday, a potential alternative to existing network suppliers that could give mobile firms more flexibility and cut costs.

The trial of its Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) in the German town of Neubrandenburg is the first of its kind in Europe, Deutsche Telekom's technology chief Claudia Nemat told an online presentation.

"We are convinced that - as the technology matures - it will drive choice and innovation in a new ecosystem of partners," Nemat told the event, which coincided with, but was separate from, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The telecoms industry is exploring a shift to open networks that would reduce its reliance on antennas and base stations made by vendors such as Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson.

Such open networks would replace proprietary kit with standardized hardware and software, offering greater flexibility in configuring operations and choosing vendors.

Until now, however, it has been a challenge to get open networks to handle so-called Massive MIMO - or multiple input, multiple output - antennas that power 5G networks by locking on to many smartphone users at the same time.

As part of its 'O-RAN Town' project in Neubrandenburg, Deutsche Telekom has already integrated the first sites to its network and plans to configure up to 25 of its 4G and 5G mobile units for O-RAN, said Nemat.

Deutsche Telekom is partnering with Mavenir, Fujitsu and NEC on its O-RAN project, while Nokia is also involved in a joint research initiative on the technology.

Nemat teased the prospect of a big tender this October to step up work on O-RAN, but cautioned it would be two to five years before the technology could be widely deployed in Deutsche Telekom's European networks.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Mark Potter)

    IBM will offer telecom operators Verizon and Telefonica new services ranging from running 5G over a cloud platform to using artificial intelligence, the U.S. technology company said on Monday. Big technology players such as Microsoft and Amazon are vying for a share of 5G revenue by offering telecom operators next-generation software tools. IBM, using technology it obtained from buying software firm Red Hat, will offer the telecom operators cloud services to run their networks and assist them in selling products tailored to customers.