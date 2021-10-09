Dev Clever Holdings (LON:DEV) pulls back 10% this week, but still delivers shareholders enviable 310% return over 1 year

While Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 20% in the last quarter. But that cannot eclipse the spectacular share price rise we've seen over the last twelve months. In that time, shareholders have had the pleasure of a 310% boost to the share price. So it is not that surprising to see the stock retrace a little. Of course, winners often do keep winning, so there may be more gains to come (if the business fundamentals stack up).

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Given that Dev Clever Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Dev Clever Holdings saw its revenue grow by 449%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. But the share price has really rocketed in response gaining 310% as previously mentioned. Even the most bullish shareholders might be thinking that the share price might drop back a bit, after a gain like that. But if the share price does moderate a bit, there might be an opportunity for high growth investors.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Dev Clever Holdings shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 310% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 20% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Dev Clever Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

