Dev Patel breaks up a knife fight in Australia

Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Dev Patel
    Dev Patel
    British actor (born 1990)
Dev Patel
Dev Patel John Phillips/Getty Images

Dev Patel's representatives insist he's not a hero after he stepped in to break up a knife fight in Australia.

The Oscar-nominated Slumdog Millionaire star was with his friends in Adelaide on Monday night when they "witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store," his team confirmed to multiple outlets. Patel then "acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight" and was "successful in doing so," a statement said.

According to 7News, a woman was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly stabbed a man in the chest during a fight. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that reportedly aren't believed to be life-threatening. Videos showed Patel speaking with police as a witness.

But while Patel quickly drew praise on social media, his representatives said there are "no heroes in this situation," which "highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve."

They added, "The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large."

