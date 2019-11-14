Deval Patrick, former Massachusetts governor, joins 2020 presidential race: 'This won't be easy' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Deval Patrick, the former two-term governor of Massachusetts and the state's first black chief executive, formally announced a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in a sharp reversal from his 2018 decision to not pursue a run -- injecting more uncertainty into an unsettled primary less than three months before the first votes.

"I've had the chance to live my American dream," he said in announcement video Thursday morning. "But over the years, I've seen the path to that dream closing off bit by bit. The anxiety and even anger that I saw in my neighbors on the South Side, the sense that the government and the economy were letting us down, were no longer about us, is what folks feel all over America today in all kinds of communities."

"I am today announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," he added.

Patrick, a close ally of former President Barack Obama, seeks to position himself as the candidate who can unify the party.

His first move as a presidential candidate will be to personally file paperwork Thursday morning at New Hampshire’s State House for the first-in-the nation's primary ballot -- a day before the deadline -- according to sources close to Patrick.

He is expected to then head to California, the delegate-rich Super Tuesday state voting in early March, before heading to the other early states.

Prior to his anticipated announcement, Patrick called political allies, officials and potential aides earlier this week to inform them of his intentions to launch an 11th-hour campaign for the nomination, according to Democratic Party sources, nearly a year after he ruled it out.

"I hope to help in whatever way I can. It just won’t be as a candidate for president," he wrote in 2018, as he signaled that his concerns with launching a White House run were with "the cruelty of our elections process."

Patrick's late candidacy, 11 months into the primary, reflects a splintered field grappling with concerns over the strength of the existing pool of nearly two dozen contenders and underscores Democrats' urgency to oust President Donald Trump.

While four candidates steadily occupy the top spots in recent national and early state polling -- moderates Joe Biden, the former vice president, and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and progressive stalwarts, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders -- the protracted contest remains fluid and without an outright front-runner.

In the latest Iowa poll, only 28% of likely Democratic caucus-goers, the first voters in the country in early February, are firmly settled on their pick.

Patrick, who hails from the same state as Warren -- who said in interview last week that Patrick would top the list of potential members of her cabinet -- could complicate the Democratic front-runner's strategy in New Hampshire, a notion she denied after filing for the early state's primary ballot Wednesday.

While a shakeup to the presidential contest this late has seldom proved successful in recent history, Patrick argues in the video there is an opening for him.

"I admire and respect the candidates in the Democratic field," Patrick said. "They bring a richness of ideas and experience and a depth of character that makes me proud to be a Democrat. But if the character of the candidates is an issue in every election, this time it's about the character of the country."

"This time is about more than removing an unpopular and divisive leader -- as important as that is -- but about delivering instead for you," he said, before recognizing the challenges ahead. "We will build as we climb ... this won't be easy."

