‘Devastated’ Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals his son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber says his son (left) is 'bravely fighting' cancer with 'his indomitable humour' - Facebook

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he is “absolutely devastated” as he revealed his eldest son, Nicholas, is “critically ill” with gastric cancer.

The Oscar-winning composer - who wrote the music for The Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Evita - shared the news that his 43-year-old son, who has been fighting stomach cancer for 18 months, has now been hospitalised.

The 74-year-old impresario said he will miss the opening of Bad Cinderella in New York at the Imperial Theatre while he takes time to be with his son and family.

In a statement, Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill.

“As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised.

“I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday.

“We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber with his son Nicholas in 1989 - Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Nicholas Lloyd Webber is also a composer and record producer, and wrote the music for an adaptation of The Little Prince.

He is also known for scoring the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records and the film The Last Bus.

He was nominated for a Grammy for musical theatre album alongside his father, Greg Wells and David Zippel for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella.

Nicholas is married to Polly Wiltshire, who appeared on the soundtrack of his father’s 2019 film adaptation of Cats.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who has three Grammys, four Tony awards and one Academy Award, shares Nicholas and his older sister Imogen, 45, with his ex-wife Sarah Hugill.

The composer then married actress and singer Sarah Brightman, who starred in his Phantom musical.

After they divorced in 1990, Andrew Lloyd Webber married Madeleine Gurdon and they have three children.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber and his sister Imogen, pictured in 2004 - Dave Benett/Getty Images

The cancer news comes after it was revealed that Andrew Lloyd Webber has been commissioned to compose the Coronation Anthem for King Charles.

He is one of 12 who have been selected personally by the King for the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The works are designed to showcase a range of musical talent across the UK and the Commonwealth, while the range of styles and performers will blend tradition, heritage and ceremony in a showcase of “inclusivity and diversity”.