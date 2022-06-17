‘We are devastated.’ Doctors angry over DeSantis not ordering COVID vaccines for young kids

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Devoun Cetoute, Michelle Marchante
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ron DeSantis
    Ron DeSantis
    American politician

Dr. Lisa Gwynn can order a COVID-19 vaccine for a Florida 7-year-old, but she can’t for a immunocompromised toddler.

Gwynn, a pediatrician with the University of Miami Health System and president of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, is outraged over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision not to preorder COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, the only state in the country that has not done so.

His decision leaves Florida pediatricians, hospitals and healthcare centers scrambling to obtain the supply on their own, potentially delaying vaccines for tens of thousands of children across the state.

READ MORE: DeSantis reverses, allowing Florida healthcare providers to order vaccines for kids

“We are devastated,” Gwynn said in an interview with the Herald Thursday. “You know, this goes against all scientific recommendations. We’ve waited for a long time for the data to be made available. And now we know that the vaccine is safe and effective for children under 5.. And to have this happen, without any warning, it’s just unbelievable.”

The Herald reported Wednesday that Florida was the only state in the country that had not preordered the vaccines from the federal government.

Dr. Lisa Gwynn, associate professor of clinical pediatrics and public health sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and president of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Dr. Lisa Gwynn, associate professor of clinical pediatrics and public health sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and president of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

A Food and Drug Administration committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend the FDA authorize emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines for all children under age 5 — a group that numbers about 19 million in the United States. In Florida, there are approximately 1 million children under 5, according to 2021 Census estimates. It was the last group to be authorized for the vaccines.

READ MORE: Kids under 5 could soon get COVID vaccine. What to know

DeSantis: Vaccine not ‘appropriate’ for small children

On Thursday, DeSantis defended his decision, saying parents who want to vaccinate their children under 5 can do so without the state’s help. The Florida Department of Health has said the risk of vaccination outweighs the benefits for children in this age group.

Listen to today's top stories from the Miami Herald:

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Alexa | Google Assistant | More options

DeSantis, speaking Thursday at a press conference in the Everglades, said the state doesn’t think the vaccine is “appropriate. So, that’s not where we’re going to be utilizing our resources in that regard.”

He said doctors and hospitals can get the vaccine, but that is not exactly the case, Gwynn said.

READ MORE HERE: DeSantis defends state decision not to order oCOVID vaccines for young kids

The federal government sends the coronavirus vaccines to each state. With previous coronavirus vaccines, the Florida Department of Health distributed them through the Vaccine For Children Program, an electronic system for pediatricians to order the vaccines. Florida hospitals have also ordered their coronavirus vaccines from the state throughout the pandemic.

Since Florida did not preorder the vaccines, the state’s distribution channel has been cut off.

“At this point in time, pediatricians cannot order the COVID vaccine directly from manufacturers … so we’re left to not be able to immunize our most vulnerable patient populations, the youngest children who need the vaccine the most,” she said.

In Florida, the health department has confirmed 386,196 COVID-19 cases among children aged 5 to 11 since the pandemic began. At least 45 children under 16 have died from the virus in Florida.

‘Let the parents choose’

Pediatricians across the state told Gwynn they were unable to preorder the shots.

Let’s focus on getting vaccines into arms, and let the parents choose — make sure that the vaccine is available to parents and to children, and let the parents decide whether or not they want to have their child vaccinated,” she said. “Isn’t that what this is all about?”

If they want to get their child under 5 vaccinated, parents would have to rely on retail pharmacies, like CVS and Walgreens. The pharmacies are enrolled in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccines and get their allocations directly from the federal government.

In Florida, 11 retail pharmacies are enrolled in the program: CVS Health, Walgreens, Publix, Southeastern Grocers (Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarket), Walmart (including Sam’s Club), Costco and Kroger.

READ NEXT: Free COVID testing won’t end at Miami-Dade sites after all, mayor says. Here’s why

Concern about impact on Black children

Gwynn was not the only physician upset with DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who earlier this year went against the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended giving the vaccine to healthy children.

It is very difficult to understand how any person can ethically or morally put political considerations ahead of proven science,” said Dr.. Reed Tuckson, co-founder of the Black Coalition Against COVID. “How could anyone jeopardize the safety and health of children in the middle of this pandemic, which continues to rage forward, for political posturing. This is almost unconscionable behavior.”

Tuckson believes the state’s decision could endanger children and their families, potentially harming Black and brown children the most.

Florida’s Black residents have lagged behind Florida’s white residents in vaccination rates. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 59 percent of whites ages 5 and over have been vaccinated in Florida, compared with 43 percent of Blacks, according to the state’s June 2 weekly COVID report.

“You just have to wonder what these people are thinking,” Tuckson said. “This will only make things worse and it will have long-term implications not only for COVID, but can you imagine the decisions they’re going to be making about other health issues that may come down the road?”

READ NEXT: Where can people without insurance get a free COVID test in South Florida? Here’s a list

Mary Jo Trepka, an infectious disease epidemiologist and professor at Florida International University, reiterated the risk COVID-19 posed to children.

“Young children can benefit from the vaccine because it will prevent them from getting a severe illness, long COVID and a very rare, but extremely serious condition called multi-system inflammatory syndrome,” she said, noting how Florida is amid another COVID surge.

And with school out and young children attending camps, “their risk is potentially quite great of being exposed,” Trepka said.

Miami-Dade school district spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla said the coronavirus vaccines aren’t mandatory for school entry, so students “should not be impacted.”

However, MDCPS will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations through its partnership with the UHealth Pediatric Mobile Clinic, she added. Gwynn oversees that program.

“We reached out to the local health department to verify and we were told that moving forward, medical providers wishing to offer the COVID-19 vaccine will need to request them from Tallahassee,” Calzadilla said.

Keyla Concepción, a Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman, deferred questions to the Broward County Health Department, part of the Florida Department of Health.

“The vaccines are coordinated through the Department of Health-Broward,” she said. “You’ll have to reach out to them to address the question.”

Miami Herald staff writer Jimena Tavel contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida only state not preordering toddler COVID-19 vaccines

    Florida is the only state that hasn't preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers in anticipation of their final approval by the federal government, and Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he won't facilitate their distribution, though he said they'll be available to those who want them. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, who confirmed Florida's outlier status on Thursday, said not preordering the vaccines could mean delaying their availability in children's hospitals and other facilities that have relied on state distribution of the shots. Florida officials said the jabs would be available at pharmacies and community health centers, which can preorder them directly from the federal government, and that children's hospitals and other clinics would be able to order them from the federal government via a state portal and receive them quickly.

  • Florida hospitals, physicians scramble as DeSantis opts out of vaccine order for young kids

    Hospital officials say they are unsure of supply for newly approved COVID-19 shots for children younger than 6 after state opts not to pre-order supply.

  • Clyburn hits DeSantis: Reverse or explain ‘inexplicable’ decision over child COVID-19 vaccines

    House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) demanded that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) reverse or explain his decision after he declined to order COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years of age. In a letter sent Friday, Clyburn, the chairman of the the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, added that he was concerned by DeSantis’s public…

  • Florida doctors begin ordering COVID shots for young kids as DeSantis and White House feud

    DeSantis Spokeswoman Christina Pushaw disputed a White House claim that Florida changed course on pre-ordering COVID-19 vaccine for young children.

  • GOP Sen. John Cornyn was loudly booed at Texas Republican convention amid his push for bipartisan gun legislation

    Despite Mitch McConnell's backing for a new gun framework, Cornyn faces backlash from other Republican senators and from conservatives back home.

  • The UK's worst place for dog mess revealed (and what can be done about it)

    Don’t get me started on dog mess. As a hound owner who takes his poop-scooping seriously, I increasingly feel in the minority. Since lockdown, when UK dog ownership soared from 9m to 13m, our pavements and parks have become blighted by the stinky stuff. I spend a frankly infuriating amount of time cleaning it off my and my family’s shoes. I find myself tutting and shaking my head in disbelief every time I walk past another fresh pile. I’ve basically turned into Victor Meldrew with slightly more

  • End of Roe vs. Wade is at hand, but we are just beginning | Guestview

    The end of Roe vs. Wade is at hand but Florida Family Policy Council says there is still more work to be done.

  • Iowa State football picks up commitment from 3-star OL Brendan Black

    Offensive lineman Brendan Black's commitment is the third in the 2023 class this week for Iowa State.

  • Dog dragged into water, eaten by gator at Florida park

    A man was playing with his dog at a Florida park when it was attacked by an alligator, dragged into the water and eaten earlier this month, wildlife officials said.

  • On Guns and Jesus, Lauren Boebert Is a Complete Ignoramus

    Kevin Dietsch/GettyIf you think Rep. Lauren Boebert’s conservative political philosophy is perverse, wait until you get a load of her version of Christian theology.Speaking at a Christian Family Camp Meeting last weekend, Boebert revealed her mangled interpretation of Christ’s crucifixion: “On Twitter, a lot of the little Twitter trolls, they like to say, ‘Oh, Jesus didn’t need an AR-15, how many AR-15s do you think Jesus would have had?’” The Colorado congresswoman added, “Well, he didn’t have

  • FDA clears path for CDC to authorize mRNA vaccines in youngest children, but Florida officials say they do not recommend them

    The Food and Drug Administration took the advice of a panel of advisers and authorized the COVID-19 vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer and Moderna for children as young as six months old on Friday, adding the final group to the nation's vaccine program.

  • Judge orders GOP candidate Ryan Kelley to surrender his guns, over his objections

    Surrendering firearms has been a standard condition of release for defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Virginia changes COVID-19 quarantine rules for adults, children due to higher immunity rates

    Virginia Department of Health shifts from pandemic to endemic protocols for COVID-19.

  • YouTube Deletes Video Posted by Jan. 6 Committee Because It Featured Trump ‘Disinformation’

    Even in the context of the Select Committee hearings, Trump's election lies are verboten

  • Gavin Newsom Announces, “I Just Joined Trump’s Truth Social,” Shares First Post

    California Governor Gavin Newsom, long a target of conservative activists, has decided to jump into the lion’s den, joining the Donald Trump-owned Truth Social yesterday. Newsom made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon writing, “I just joined Trump’s Truth Social. Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get…interesting.” His first Truth […]

  • Liberal Justice Sotomayor says U.S. Supreme Court 'mistakes' can be fixed

    Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said on Thursday the U.S. Supreme Court's "mistakes" in high-profile cases can be corrected over time as she adopted a positive tone ahead of a decision in which its conservative majority is expected to curtail abortion rights. Sotomayor, speaking in Washington at the annual meeting of a liberal legal group, did not directly address last month's publication of a leaked draft opinion in the abortion case or any of the court's other current cases. The leaked draft ruling, authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, indicated that the court's conservative majority is set to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

  • Gun Sellers' Message to Americans: Man Up

    In November, hours after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of two shooting deaths during anti-racism protests in 2020, a Florida gun dealer created an image of him brandishing an assault rifle, with the slogan: “BE A MAN AMONG MEN.” Rittenhouse was not yet a man when he killed two people and wounded another in Kenosha, Wisconsin — he was 17 — but he aspired to be like one. And the firearms industry, backed by years of research and focus groups, knows that other Americans do, too. Gun companies h

  • Bros (Australia Trailer 2)

    From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness.

  • Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-AMG E 53 and BMW 2 Series | Autoblog Podcast #734

    We've been driving the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-AMG E 53 and BMW 2 Series coupe. Our man James reports from the first drive of the 2023 Honda HR-V. In the news: EV tax credits, Ford recalls and the Chevy Blazer EV. We also spenx a listener's money.

  • UK heatwave: Hottest day confirmed for third day in a row as 32.4C heat recorded

    Santon Downham, in Norfolk, recorded the highest temperature with 32.7C (90.86F) on Friday