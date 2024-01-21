Devastated families of hit-and-run victims in Southern California seeking justice

Families of deadly hit-and-run crash victims across Southern California are devastated and seeking justice in a state that leads the nation in the highest number of deadly hit-and-runs.

Norma Garcia is grieving after her brother, Francisco Garcia, 42, was killed after being struck multiple times by hit-and-run drivers in Pacoima.

“They could’ve given a call,” Norma said tearfully. “A simple call and say, ‘Hey, there’s a man on the floor,’ but they didn’t and just kept going. I just want to know why they just left.”

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video from Jan. 12 capturing the moment Francisco was killed. He was seen crossing the street just before midnight on the 9800 block of San Fernando Road.

Suddenly, he was struck by a speeding white pickup truck. Shoved to the ground by the impact, he struggles to get up before being hit by a second car, which hurls him into oncoming traffic. He is struck once more by a third vehicle. None of the drivers pulled over.

His sister Norma received the news of his death several days later.

Francisco Garcia, 42, in a family photo.

LAPD security footage showing multiple vehicles flee the scene after striking and killing Francisco Garcia in Pacoima on Jan. 12, 2024. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Norma Garcia mourns the loss of her brother, Francisco Garcia, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Pacoima on Jan. 12, 2024. (KTLA)

“I went and they had already fingerprinted him,” Norma said. “They told me ‘You can’t see him because it’s really bad.’”

Norma shares her heartache with a growing number of families who are also seeking justice for their loved ones’ deaths.

“My son didn’t deserve to be hit and left on the road like he was trash,” said Jessica Ramirez, whose son was struck by a hit-and-run driver. “He is very loved by his family and we just want him to be okay. The person who did this needs to be held accountable.”

On Dec. 29, 2023, Jessica’s son, James Ramirez, 20, crossed the street near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Westmoreland Avenue in L.A.’s Pico-Union neighborhood.

James Ramirez, 20, was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Dec. 29, 2023 as he crossed the street L.A.’s Pico-Union neighborhood. (Ramirez Family)

James Ramirez, 20, was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Dec. 29, 2023 as he crossed the street L.A.’s Pico-Union neighborhood. (Ramirez Family)

At that moment, a driver is seen on surveillance video plowing directly into James and speeding away from the scene. The crash left James hospitalized where he continues fighting for his life on Saturday night. Police believe the vehicle is a four-door Dodge charger.

On Jan. 10, Gumercindo Gonzales, 72, was struck while crossing the street in Carson.

Gonzalez was using the crosswalk at Santa Fe Avenue and East Dominguez Street when a driver in a dark gray sedan made a U-turn before slamming directly into him.

Gonzalez remains in critical condition on Saturday night.

Officer unknowingly walks into 7-Eleven during armed robbery in West Covina

Gumercindo Gonzales, 72, was struck while crossing the street in Carson on Jan. 10, 2024. (Gonzalez Family)

Gumercindo Gonzales, 72, was struck while crossing the street in Carson on Jan. 10, 2024. (L.A. POlice Dep

Gumercindo Gonzalez, 72, struck by a hit-and-run driver on Jan. 10, 2024.

The suspect’s gray four-door vehicle with prior damage to the right passenger side of the vehicle.

A gray four-door vehicle with prior damage to the right passenger side of the vehicle seen here on Jan. 10, 2024, moments before hitting the victim.

On Jan. 18, an elderly man was killed after being struck by a car in North Hollywood.

A white sedan traveling northbound on Vineland Avenue, just north of Vanowen Street, slammed directly into him, sending his body tumbling into the air.

The suspect, driving a white sedan, continued speeding away, never stopping to render aid to the victim.

A hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood on Jan. 18, 2024 left an elderly man dead as the suspect sped away. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood on Jan. 18, 2024 left an elderly man dead as the suspect sped away. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood on Jan. 18, 2024 left an elderly man dead as the suspect sped away. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood on Jan. 18, 2024 left an elderly man dead as the suspect sped away. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood on Jan. 18, 2024 left an elderly man dead as the suspect sped away. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood on Jan. 18, 2024 left an elderly man dead as the suspect sped away. (Los Angeles Police Department)

New research on hit-and-runs in California commissioned by Suzuki Law Offices, examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration between 2017 and 2021.

13-year-old girl found in Long Beach was abducted from Texas

Of the 18,137 fatal crashes in California during that period, 1,901, or 10.48%, involved drivers who fled the scene. That’s the highest total number of fatal hit-and-runs in the nation and significantly above the national rate of 6.33%, the data showed.

For the families across the Southland who are left to pick up the pieces and endure the pain of not knowing who caused the death of their loved ones, the ordeal has taken a tremendous toll on their lives.

They may not be able to bring back their loved ones, but the one thing they all seek desperately is justice.

“Please, if you know anything, just please come forward,” said Norma. “It could be your family member. Nobody deserves that, no matter what. Please come forward.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.