‘We are devastated’: Family of young woman shot to death in NH speaks out about ‘unfathomable loss’

The family of a young woman who was fatally shot in New Hampshire is speaking out about their “unfathomable loss” as the 21-year-old suspect in her death gets set to face a judge.

“We are devastated by the sudden and shocking death of our radiant daughter and sister. It is an unfathomable loss of a young woman full of warmth and generosity,” the family of 23-year-old Esmae Doucette said in a statement that was shared by the Jackson Police Department. “Esmae had an enthusiastic zest for life and an infectious laugh and was a friend to all who knew her.”

Doucette was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound at the Dana Place Apartments on Route 16 in Jackson on Nov. 30, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes.

She was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where she later died on Friday. An autopsy determined that Doucette’s cause of death was a gunshot wound of the head, and that the manner of her death was homicide, officials said.

Brandon Mitchell, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Doucette’s death.

“Mr. Mitchell is alleged to have recklessly caused the death of Ms. Doucette under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting Ms. Doucette with a firearm,” Formella said in a statement.

Mitchell, who is being held without bail, is slated to be arraigned in Carroll County Superior Court on Monday.

Additional facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been made available.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to the first responders, police, doctors, nurses, Memorial Hospital staff and New England Donor Services for their incredible care and empathy during our darkest hours,” Doucette’s family added. “We thank our community of Jackson and the greater Mount Washington Valley for wrapping us in love and caring for our girl so well.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

