‘Devastated and heartbroken.’ Girl, 17, and brother, 11, killed in wreck on dark NC road

Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night.

Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the funerals in full.

Alexandra Ruiz Diaz, 17, and her 11-year-old brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, died in a wreck at a dark Union County intersection on Saturday night, Sept. 25, 2021.

“The parents and family are devastated and heartbroken over this loss,” Monroe resident Moriah Jenkins wrote on the fundraising site when she established the page.

The siblings died in a collision at Austin Road and West Sandy Ridge Road, south of Monroe, at about 9:30 p.m., WBTV reported, citing the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexandra and Luis were leaving their mother’s house to visit their father, according to the station.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. The Monroe office of the State Highway Patrol referred The Charlotte Observer to Trooper Ray Pierce, who couldn’t immediately be reached Tuesday.

The siblings “were full of life,” cousin Moriah Cook told WBTV. She said their funerals are Saturday.

“Alex loved decorating her room,” Cook told the station.. “She loved every dog. She loved her puppy. Luis loved gaming, and they were both ... just beautiful children.”

In reaction to a niece’s Facebook post Monday, the children’s father, Luis Miguel Geronimo, wrote: “My beautiful babies.”

In July, he posted a photo on Facebook of his children, saying, “My two greatest treasures.”

Geronimo and the children’s mother, Eva Diaz, couldn’t be reached Tuesday.

At noon Tuesday, Moriah Jenkins announced on GoFundMe that the anonymous donor had paid for the funerals in full. About $3,633 had been raised by 86 donors up to that point.

“It’s such a blessing to this family,” she wrote of the donor, after thanking the person.

And Jenkins thanked all those who also contributed. The money will help with the parents’ bills and other living expenses as they are off work due to their children’s deaths, she said.

“It is such a blessing and Most importantly thank you God for hearing our prayers,” Jenkins wrote on the page.