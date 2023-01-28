‘Devastated and outraged’: Central Florida reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video

Law enforcement and government leaders across Central Florida have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest.

Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after authorities said he ran after being pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving, WHBQ-TV reported. Police said officers had two “confrontations” with Nichols and that afterward, he complained of shortness of breath. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to WHBQ.

Five officers fired last week from the Memphis Police Department face murder and other charges in the death of Nichols.

See reactions below:

Orange County Sheriff John Mina

My statement on the Memphis Police incident involving the death of Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/aykijBKOiN — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) January 28, 2023

Congressman Maxwell Frost

Just saw the video of the lynching.



Those police beat Tyre Nichols to death. The change required to build an equitable system will require more than training and body cameras. They bludgeoned him to death while the cameras were on. He should be alive. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) January 28, 2023

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma

Sheriff Lemma’s statement regarding the events in Memphis pic.twitter.com/Gpg1UNfbzG — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) January 28, 2023

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood





Kissimee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols, and the entire Memphis community. 🙏

The egregious conduct demonstrated by these former police officers is beyond disturbing, and can never ever be tolerated in our profession. — KPD Chief O'Dell (@ChiefJeffOdell) January 28, 2023

President Joe Biden

My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father.⁰⁰Here's my full statement. pic.twitter.com/ghROhSGtao — President Biden (@POTUS) January 28, 2023

