'Devastated and shocked': Community raises money for family of woman killed in Oak Island

The Oak Island community was stunned this month when a 50-year-old woman was killed in the coastal town.

In the wake of her death, a GoFundMe campaign was organized and has raised more than $30,000 for her family.

Tina Sedberry Carlton was found dead at a home on Minnesota Drive in South Harbor Village in the early morning hours of Oct. 1. Kevin Michael Allen Vaughan, 55, was arrested and charged early that morning in connection with her death.

According to her obituary, Carlton was a nurse of 28 years and mother of three daughters.

"The family is both devastated and shocked by her death," the campaign said. "Tina was a light and brought joy to everyone she ever met."

Organized just over a week ago, the campaign received 185 donations totaling $30,254 as of Oct. 12, surpassing its original goal of $20,000.

According to her obituary, Carlton was born in Troy, North Carolina.

"Her fiery red hair, warm personality, bright smile, and rare ability to make everyone feel loved, included and special will never be forgotten. She will be missed every single minute of every single day," the campaign said.

Donations will be used toward Carlton's celebration of life and to assist her family in the wake of her unexpected death.

According to the Oak Island Police Department, the killing is being investigated as a domestic-violence homicide. According to the Brunswick County District Attorney's Office, Carlton's throat had been cut.

A broken beer bottle and a knife were recovered at the scene, the district attorney's office said, but the murder weapon has not yet been identified.

Vaughan was at the scene when police arrived. He is charged with second-degree murder and held under a $1 million secure bond. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 20.

