Taylor Swift posts emotional tribute after fan dies at Eras show in Brazil

Taylor Swift has said she is "overwhelmed by grief" after a 23-year-old fan died before her show in Brazil.

A fan, named as Ana Clara Benevides by local media, died ahead of the concert in Rio de Janeiro as part of Swift’s Eras Tour.

Benevides fainted before being revived at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos on Friday, according to Brazilian daily newspaper Folha de S Paulo.

She was reportedly taken to hospital where she later died of a cardiac arrest, her cousin Estela told the paper.

Swift has since responded to the fan’s death on Instagram, saying: I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.”

She added: “I can’t believe that I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about the from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.

“This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Friday night’s show in Rio de Janeiro was the first of three Eras Tour performances in Brazil, following stops in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It comes as a dangerous heat wave is currently sweeping Brazil, with Folha reporting the heat index – or apparent temperature – inside the packed stadium reached 60C.

Fan videos posted on social media showed Swift stopping the show on Friday multiple times, asking organisers to distribute bottles of water among audience members.

At one point, the “Anti-Hero” singer said: “There’s people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back. So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?”

Folha also reported that firefighters counted 1,000 faintings inside the venue on the night of Swift’s show, according to unofficial figures.

📹 | During the show Taylor helped fans get water due to the extreme heat



“Sorry it’s just very hot so when somebody says they need water and it’s this hot they really need it.” #RioTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/2ttYlpujWH — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@TSwiftLA) November 18, 2023

Several audience members also complained about the ban on bringing water bottles inside the stadium, considering the extreme heat, in posts on Instagram and X/Twitter.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for the stadium for comment.

Earlier this month, Swift announced her decision to postpone one of the Argentina tour dates due to “truly chaotic” weather conditions, explaining that “I’m never going to endanger my fans” amid heavy rain showers.