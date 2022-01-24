Devastated Tonga islands seen before and after eruption and tsunami
Satellite images showing Tongan islands before and after the massive volcanic eruption that occurred on January 15.
The Packers season came to an end with a special teams' error.
Ngannou said he doesn’t feel respected by the UFC and said the company kept assuming what he called “a power position” in talks on a contract extension.
With just 200 units produced, the XTurismo Limited Edition is constructed from carbon fiber and priced at $777,000.
More than 3,000 of Rudy Giuliani's communications were released to prosecutors on Wednesday after a review of 18 devices that the FBI seized from the former Trump lawyer's possession last April. The Washington Post reported that former federal judge Barbara S. Jones, who was chosen to lead a privilege review of Giuliani's communications, stated that there were 25,000 messages on a cellphone that dated back to 2018. The former NYC mayor asserted...
The US and several other countries announced a diplomatic boycott of the games in December over the country's human rights abuses.
Trucking firm KLLM Transport Services announced this week it is raising pay and compensation for drivers, including students just out of training.
The NBA Hall of Famer's season tickets at his alma mater have been suspended after he refused to comply with the school's mask mandate
"I told him I had the money in the house, and I figured, he's not going to fall for that. Well, he fell for that hook, line, and sinker," the woman said.
The former president seemed to need some adulation at Mar-a-Lago.
Salma Hayek is back at it, yet again with a jaw-dropping and sultry beach-themed photo shoot. On Jan 19, Hayek posted two photos of her latest water-based adventure to her Instagram with the caption, “Some people run to visit the fish.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) In […]
In Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania, Christina Eyth rescued an unidentified animal that has wildlife experts stumped.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady revealed what the perfect ending of his career would be to NBC broadcasters Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth prior to Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Grayson Allen called the controversial flagrant foul he committed on Alex Caruso an "unfortunate" basketball play in a message on his Discord channel.
Two passengers became 'disruptive' when staff on a New York to Tel Aviv flight asked them to prove they had business class tickets, per Israeli media.
"It's very challenging to be nude at 62," the Good Luck to You, Leo Grande star said.
This deer poacher be the king of all dummies.
Mahomes dropped his helmet and wrapped his arms around another player on the field. But it wasn't someone in red and gold. It was Josh Allen.
The Super Bowl LVI logo, which is supposed to represent palm trees, looks quite a bit more grisly than its artists intended.
Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Alex Witt that Donald Trump gave the instruction when Donald Jr. and Ivanka were on the verge of being indicted in 2012.
Tom Brady claimed this week that he doesn’t get special treatment when it comes to roughing the passer fouls. His contention found support on Sunday, when he took a helmet to the chin from Von Miller, without a foul being called. Instead, a foul was called on Brady for his reaction to the absence of [more]