'It's Devastating': 2 Missing, 991 Homes Destroyed In CO Fire

The remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires is draped by nearly a foot of snow after a winter storm rolled over the intermountain West, Saturday in Superior, Colo. Officials say that 991 homes were destroyed in Boulder County. (David Zalubowski/AP)





A person missing in the aftermath of the Colorado wildfires has been found, leaving two people missing and presumed dead.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account was permanently banned, with the social media company citing COVID-19 misinformation as the reason.

The CDC is considering changes to its isolation guidelines just days after cutting isolation time in half and not requiring a negative test.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Antonio Brown took off his jersey and left the field in the middle of a game against the New York Jets on Sunday, ending his tenure with the defending Super Bowl champions after parts of two seasons.

One Found, Two Still Presumed Dead In CO Fire

One of three people who were missing and presumed dead in the aftermath of the Colorado wildfire has been found. The two others are still missing and presumed dead, and authorities will soon begin the difficult task of searching for them in their destroyed homes, which are covered in layers of snow. Officials also released near final damage reports with 991 homes destroyed and another 107 damaged. >> Marshall Fire Update: 2 Missing, Nearly 1,000 Homes Destroyed, via Boulder, Colorado, Patch

Twitter Bans Rep. Greene For Misinformation

Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday, citing repeated spreading of misinformation on COVID-19, though she still can use her official government Twitter account. She previously had the account suspended for misinformation on COVID-19 and the 2020 Election. >> Twitter Bans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Account: Report, via Dallas-Hiram, Georgia, Patch

CDC Considering Changes After Pushback To Guidelines

Days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for isolating with COVID-19, Anthony Fauci told ABC News the organization is considering changes after receiving pushback from public health officials. The changes included an isolation period of five days and no negative test for people who test positive for COVID-19. The CDC could look into changing the guidelines to recommend testing negative before ending isolation, according to Fauci. >> Fauci Says Change To CDC Isolation Guidelines Possible: Report, via Across America Patch

Antonio Brown Leaves Buccaneers In Middle Of Game

After a display that included taking off his jersey and pads, tossing his shirt and gloves into the stands and leaving the field during Sunday's game against the New York Jets, mercurial wide receiver Antonio Brown is no longer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to head coach Bruce Arians. Brown helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV last season, but his tenure with the team is over. >> Antonio Brown 'No Longer A Buc' After Leaving Jets Game, via Tampa Patch

This Day In History

Apple was incorporated in 1977 by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, and it later became one of the most valuable companies in the world, known for innovative computer and electronic products.

This article originally appeared on the Across America Patch