In a devastating blow, Ukraine’s SBU destroys key railway tunnel connecting Russia & China

Ukraine’s SBU security service carried out an overnight explosion on a key rail route between Russia and China, law enforcement agencies told NV on Nov. 30.

The incident occurred in the Bessolov Severomuysky Tunnel on the Baikal-Amur Mainline in Buryatia, Russia.

The explosion is another successful special operation of the SBU, sources said, though the special service has not yet commented on the event.

"In fact, this is the only serious railroad route between Russia and China," sources said.

“And now this route, which Russia uses, among other things, for military supplies, is paralyzed.”

Four explosive devices were detonated while a freight train was traveling. Currently, the Russian FSB security service is working at the site as Russian railway workers deal with the consequences of the SBU special operation.

