Devastating deer disease found in six more Mississippi counties, including on the MS Coast

Chronic wasting disease has been detected in deer in six additional Mississippi counties in recent months and among them is one that has been a source of controversy — Claiborne County.

“It’s kind of in the center of the county on the west side of (U.S.) 61,” said Russ Walsh, Wildlife chief of staff for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. “It is between 61 and the (Mississippi) River and almost dead-center in the county.

“It was a real nice buck killed back in January, I believe. To our knowledge, it didn’t have clinical signs.”

The buck marked the first known case of CWD in the county, but not the county’s first brush with the disease.

CWD, Claiborne County and the commission on wildlife

Claiborne County includes land on both the east and west sides of the Mississippi and was added to the Issaquena CWD Management Zone in 2022 following the discovery of a CWD-positive deer in Louisiana that was within 10 miles of Claiborne County on the west side of the river.

Under the Mississippi CWD Management Plan, the entire county was placed in a CWD management zone. Counties in CWD management zones have certain restrictions designed to slow the spread of the disease. Among them is a ban on supplemental feeding, which unnaturally congregates deer and can accelerate transmission of the disease, which according to the CDC is always fatal to deer.

However, some members of the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks took issue with the fact the positive deer was on the Louisiana side of the river. So, against the management plan, which was developed by trained biologists, the commission altered the rule to remove the portion of Claiborne County on the Mississippi side of the river from CWD management regulations.

That allowed feeding to continue and potentially further spread the disease.

The science of CWD and deer scrapes

Although the recent discovery was the first known deer to be harvested with CWD in the eastern portion of Claiborne County, it wasn’t the first time the disease was detected there.

“One of the really fascinating things about this is the scrape testing,” Walsh said. “There were scrapes sampled in Claiborne County last year and prions were detected in the scrapes.”

Scrapes are types of social markers among deer where bucks paw and scrape the ground. Numerous deer can use the spot and will deposit saliva on branches overhead by licking them and also urinate on the scrape. By doing so, they deposit prions, which are misshaped proteins that cause the disease.

Mississippi State University has been researching and developing a method to test scrapes for evidence of the disease and researchers detected it in Claiborne County.

“The environmental testing can help us hone in on an area,” Walsh said. “Adding tools to the toolbox and the science working is a positive.”

More Mississippi counties produce CWD cases

Claiborne County isn’t the only county in Mississippi to recently become CWD-positive. A positive deer was discovered in Harrison County in November and that will result in a new CWD management zone that includes parts of both Harrison and Hancock counties.

Chronic wasting disease has also been detected in DeSoto, Lafayette, Tate and Tishomingo counties, but Walsh said nothing changes for those counties as they are already included in a CWD management zone due to nearby cases of CWD in adjacent counties.

Walsh said the CWD case in Claiborne County isn’t official, yet. He said initial test results came back positive, but tissue samples from the buck are undergoing a second test using a different method. However, Walsh said the initial testing method has proven to be very reliable, so he expects confirmation.

Claiborne County will be added to the Issaquena CWD Management Zone, but how much of the county hasn’t been determined.