‘This has been devastating.’ Fresno man who murdered beloved Fig Garden teen sentenced

The convicted killer of 17-year-old Nicholas Kauls was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kauls, a San Joaquin Memorial student, was shot outside a home in the Fig Garden neighborhood on June 24, 2018. A bullet struck Kauls in the head and he died four days later in the hospital.

A Fresno County jury found Joseph Espinoza, 26, guilty of murder on Nov. 22 last year along with other charges, including attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic weapon and attempted second-degree robbery.

During Ezpinoza’s sentencing hearing in Judge Jonathan Conklin’s courtroom, Kaul’s mother Lisa Kauls said the murder of her son has left a huge hole in her life.

“How did something so terrible happen to my son?” she said, choking back tears. “I know its real, I know Nick is gone, but I am not ready to accept it. This has been devastating.”

Espinoza’s attorney Ralph Torres said he plans to file an appeal.

