Devastating House Fire Claims Lives of 3 Children, Grandmother During Texas Winter Storm

A devastating house fire in Sugar Land, Texas, has claimed the lives of three children and their grandmother during the unprecedented Texas winter storm last week.What happened: Sugar Land Fire Department responded to a house fire call at around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 16 on Vista Lakes near Edgewater, according to CNN.

 

  • The family’s mother, Jackie Pham Nguyen, 41, and her friend Mai Bui were saved from the fire, but her three children — Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette, 5, nicknamed Coco — and their grandmother, Loan Le, 75, died from the incident.

  • The two survivors suffered major burns, according to The Washington Post.

  • Nguyen said her mother, Le, spent the night at her house after her own power had gone out. There was still electricity when Le arrived at Nguyen’s home, but it didn’t last long. The electricity was cut hours later, and the family lit the fireplace to keep warm during the winter storm. They played cards during the blackout and by 9:30 p.m., they all prepared for bed.

  • “Tucked my kids into bed and really the next thing I know I'm in the hospital," she said. “A few hours later the fireman and police officer came and said that no one else made it."

  • It took fire officials two hours to fully contain the flame. Doug Adolph, a spokesperson for the city, said they have yet to find the cause of the fire.

  • “The family had posted on social media that they were attempting to stay warm by using a fireplace inside the home," Adolph said. “We can't say for sure that was the cause of the fire. We just don't know yet. It's possible that the investigation may never identify an exact cause."

Remembering her family: Nguyen described her children who attended St. Laurence Catholic as “phenomenal, amazing, little badass humans” while speaking to CNN.

  • Her two children, Olivia and Colette, would have celebrated back-to-back birthdays on March 27 and 28. Coco was a confident child who loved to dance and create videos on TikTok, her mother explained. She aspired to be a head cheerleader and a class president.

  • Olivia, her eldest, loved skiing with her mother. Even though she was only 11, Nguyen described her as “mature” and “so ahead of her peers.”

  • Edison, her middle child and who also had mild autism, was a “sweet boy” who was interested in modern art and architecture. “He just had a very deep appreciation for any visual aesthetics," Nguyen said. “So kind and so caring and so thoughtful. ... You wouldn't think an 8-year-old had that level of depth."

  • Le, a refugee from Vietnam, did all she could do to help her daughter by taking care of her grandchildren. She helped pick them up and drop them off for school and extracurriculars while Nguyen focused on reaching her professional goal in finance.

  • “My parents did everything for their kids, like, as immigrants, and coming to this country and then, that love that they gave me, it was tenfold when it came to the grandkids," Nguyen said. “I think grandmas are unsung heroes and untold stories."

Other details: Two GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to honor Nguyen’s three children, according to KHOU11.

  • The crowndfunding campaign will pay tribute to their memories with all proceeds donated to various charities that interest them, including performing and visuals arts, autism awareness, and reading and literacy.

  • "Our hearts are broken right now. However, your acts of kindness have given us some comfort to pull us through. We are forever grateful to you all," Nguyen wrote.

  • A second GoFundMe page, with the blessing of their father Nathan, is collecting funds for a foundation that will provide tuition assistance at St. Laurence Catholic School, where Nguyen's children attended, and to help raise awareness for fire safety.

Feature Images via GoFundMe (left), ABC 13 (right, screenshot)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Survivor of Deadly Church Stabbing in San Jose Vows to Keep Helping the Homeless

Montreal Chinatown’s Fight Against Racism Now Appears in Fortune Cookies

Boy Swept 30 Feet Into the Air By Kite in Indonesia

90% of Minority, Women-Owned Businesses May Never See Government’s Paycheck Aid

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I screamed their names’: Mother describes losing three children in fire during Texas freeze

    The children’s grandmother also died in the fire

  • Texas Mom Recounts Horror of Losing Her Kids to a Fire After Power Outage

    Texas mother Jackie Pham Nguyen is living every parents’ worst nightmare in real-time. After spending an idyllic day frolicking in the snow, playing board games, and enjoying a day free from responsibilities, Nguyen and her three children, Colette, 5, Edison, 8, and Olivia, 11, welcomed Nguyen’s mother Loan Le, 75, to stay the night. Le’s […]

  • These Three Siblings Died Tragically in Texas’ Deep Freeze. It Didn’t Have to Be This Way.

    Courtesy Vanessa Kon At 11 years old, Olivia Nguyen was the oldest of three siblings. She was smart and sassy, and loved making playlists with songs from Coldplay and U2, music written before she was born.Her brother, Edison, 8, was quiet and articulate. He loved the color green and taking photos of anything in his path, especially sunsets.Their youngest sibling, Colette, turned everything into a song. Nicknamed Coco, the 5-year-old was known for donning sparkly pink dresses and shoes.Early Tuesday morning, the children and their grandmother, 75-year-old Loan Le, lost their lives when their Texas home erupted in flames. The fatal blaze may have started from a fireplace—which their mother had lit up to keep them warm amid the state’s power outages and freezing cold temperatures.The Nguyen children and their grandma Loan are among more than 30 people in the Lonestar State who died this week amid the extreme weather crisis that nearly decimated the state’s power grid.Before the fire, the family was without power for eight hours and huddled together in their two-story house in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston. It’s unclear how the blaze spread; the bedrooms are upstairs and the fireplace is downstairs.Vanessa Kon, the children’s aunt, said the family is awaiting answers on what started the house fire. While they’re focused on mourning the kids, they also have questions for state officials who were woefully unprepared for the unprecedented disaster, which left millions of residents without heat, electricity, or water.“We don’t know what happened,” Kon told The Daily Beast. “We don’t know why the lights went out like that. The city should have been prepared for it. Why was the power off? If the power wasn’t off, this wouldn’t have happened.”According to Fox 26 in Houston, authorities were called to the Nguyen residence around 2 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. One fire official said a first responder had to restrain the children’s mother, Jackie, from rushing back inside the home.The children’s father, Nathan Nguyen, is separated from Jackie and lives in another home in Sugar Land.Kon and her siblings were comforting Nathan at his house throughout the week and on Saturday. The home, once so dedicated to Olivia, Edison, and Colette, now seemed empty.The walls are covered in paintings he made with the children. One room has a collection of different paints and canvases so they could make art together. The refrigerator has three tubs of butter because they all loved baking cookies. In Colette’s bedroom, a mermaid costume rested on the bed, along with a pair of dolls.Kon said Nathan bought matching shoes for himself and his little ones, and he enjoyed wearing matching swim trunks with Edison.“Everything is about the kids,” Kon said of Nguyen, 41, who is a beloved family physician in a small-town nearby called Wharton. “It’s so devastating.”Kon said Nguyen is in the process of divorcing Jackie but had custody of the kids every weekend or sometimes more, especially in the summer. He last saw them about a week before they died and was planning on picking them up on Friday.But on Tuesday morning, Jackie’s brother called with soul-crushing news: There was a fire and all three of his babies didn’t make it. Jackie and a female friend who was staying over had escaped the inferno with minor burns.“My brother was like, ‘What is this? A joke?’ He didn’t believe it,” Kon said.“It’s just so sad,” she added. “He only had three [kids]. All three are gone.”“I really want someone to take this pain away from him, you know. It’s just unbearable for him. It’s so surreal. I can’t believe it’s happening,” Kon told The Daily Beast.Kon said Nathan is a shining example of a father. She’s never seen him yell or raise his voice; he’s incredibly patient. Last week, he stopped by three different restaurants so all the kids got what they wanted for lunch. “He’s that dad,” Kon said. “He would always plan stuff with them. Always do something. It’s not like they’re sitting at home, doing nothing. He takes vacation with each of his kids separately.”Now Nathan is planning for a funeral—and the weeks and months that come next.He hopes to set up a tuition assistance fund for St. Laurence Catholic School, where his kids attended elementary school and a place that they loved.Kon organized a GoFundMe page to help plant the seeds of the school foundation.Meanwhile, Jackie’s classmates at Rice University’s business school created another GoFundMe page to support her and future charity in the children’s names.In a message from Jackie that was posted on the page, the grieving mom said she wanted to create a foundation with themes that would “reflect the kids’ as individuals,” including: performance visual arts, autism awareness, and reading and literacy.“At the end of the day, we want this all to mean something, and that your kind intentions are also honored in a meaningful and lasting way,” she said. “Our hearts are broken right now. However, your acts of kindness have given us some comfort to pull us through.”Both Jackie and Loan were dedicated to the children.Loan loved being close to her grandkids and was actively involved in their lives. She could be found in numerous Facebook photos with Jackie and the children—including proudly posing with them at St. Laurence Catholic School for Grandparents' Day. She was also often pictured with her son, David Pham, and his kids.In October, Loan shared pictures of herself and the two sets of grandkids on social media. Edison and Olivia held a pillow with the word “family.”https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2513820698910859&set=a.1378592475767026Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Child Benefit Plan in the COVID Relief Bill Could Be a 'Foundational' Piece of the American Safety Net

    "Part of it is knowing that you have that cushion next month and you don't have to think about, 'How am I going to fill this $300 gap? ... What predatory lender do I have to use?'”

  • 'Jeopardy!' exclusive: Who's new guest host Mike Richards? Who's next? And how soon will the show replace Alex Trebek?

    Ken Jennings has wrapped up his six-week guest hosting stint on 'Jeopardy!' Who's next? How will the show replace Alex Trebek?

  • 10 rescued after becoming stranded on ice floes in Lake Erie, Coast Guard says

    Ten people were rescued from sheets of ice floating in Lake Erie on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Seven adults and three children became stranded on the ice floes, which had drifted nearly a mile off shore from Edgewater Park in Cleveland, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard dispatched an ice rescue team as well as a helicopter for air support, working in tandem with the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department and the Cleveland Division of Fire.

  • Press, Rapinoe score, US beats Brazil 2-0 in SheBelieves Cup

    Christen Press scored in the 11th minute, Megan Rapinoe added a late goal and the U.S. women beat Brazil 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday. The United States sits atop the SheBelieves Cup standings with two wins. Canada beat Argentina 1-0 in the late match Sunday.

  • ‘This is madness!’ Stephen Miller rants about ‘cancelling Trump’ and Biden immigration policy on Fox

    Mr Miller is the architect behind Donald Trump’s immigration policy

  • Megan Rapinoe shouted out her new niece - Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's baby - after scoring for the USWNT

    Megan Rapinoe celebrated her goal vs Brazil by "rocking the baby" and blowing kisses to honor Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's new baby, Sloane.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • NFL mock draft 3.0: What if the New York Jets land Deshaun Watson?

    SportsPulse: The New York Jets are the only team in the NFL with four first round picks over the next two seasons. What a draft look like if they trade those to Houston for Deshaun Watson?

  • Xavier Becerra, Biden’s pick for head of HHS, is in trouble for good reason

    The former California attorney general has been rebuked by the Supreme Court and he's simply unqualified to run healthcare in a pandemic.

  • Five Trump election challenge appeals denied in Supreme Court double-blow

    Appeals turned down in efforts to overturn results in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin

  • President Joe Biden to lead moment of silence as US approaches half a million Covid deaths

    As the US stood on the brink of half a million dead from the coronavirus, President Joe Biden was due to mark the grim milestone with a moment of silence. Mr Biden, who has made tackling Covid-19 a priority for his administration, and Jill Biden, the First Lady, planned to mark the 500,000th American death with a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House on Monday night. The president will use "his own voice and platform to take a moment to remember the people whose lives have been lost, the families who are still suffering at what is still a very difficult moment in this country," said Jen Psaki, White House spokeswoman. The most death toll in the US was 499,056, according to data from John Hopkins University.

  • Argo Blockchain Gets Priority Access to ePIC’s Bitcoin Miner Production, Starts With $8M Buy

    The deal will also see the two firms work together to develop miners built to Argo’s specifications.

  • Dr. Saphier: Americans want 'firm recommendations' on normal life resuming

    Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier reacts to new comments on vaccines and school reopenings from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • A police dog led Ohio authorities to a shipment of breakfast cereal frosted with over 40 pounds of cocaine worth nearly $3 million

    A police K9 alerted the officers to a shipment of "cocaine coated" cereal that was an estimated 44 pounds, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

  • What Cats Can Teach Humans

    Feline Philosophy: Cats and the Meaning of Life, by John Gray (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 128 pages, $24) Parents sometimes say that nothing gives you more insight into the natural differences between men and women than raising a boy and a girl. I don’t have kids, so I can’t really judge — but I do know that one could make an analogous claim about cats and dogs. As the owner of one of each, I find it obvious that they have very different natures. My dog is energetic, submissive, and warm; my cat is lazy, independent, and standoffish. When I call my dog’s name he runs to me; when I call my cat’s name she looks at me with sheer indifference, not moving a muscle. My dog is happy to do as I do: to sleep with me if I’m sleepy, to walk outside with me if I need fresh air. If my cat does anything with me, it is on her terms. If she doesn’t want to cuddle with me, she won’t; if she wants to eat, she will meow at me until I feed her. Now you might be wondering: Is there any place for a discussion of cats and dogs in a serious political publication such as this? Yes: A serious thinker has come out with a book arguing that we can learn much about human nature by analyzing the nature of cats. (Okay, there’s not so much about dogs in here, but I needed to mention them so as not to be accused of pet favoritism.) In Feline Philosophy, John Gray, observing how cats live their lives, tries to draw lessons about how we should live ours. A philosopher by training, Gray writes widely about politics; he has published books on liberal political philosophy, on the modern condition, and on atheism. He now turns his attention to our feline companions, and to what they might teach us. Feline Philosophy is not a philosophical treatise, nor is it an exposition of the scientific literature on feline behavior. It is instead a short essay that makes playful (yet insightful and provocative) hypotheses about cat nature, with the ultimate intention of providing wisdom about humanity. When I first heard about this book I expected it to be filled with cute stories about, well, cats. This would have been fine by me. I soon saw, however, that Gray’s love of cats was rather peculiar, and certainly different from my own. He recognizes their cuteness, of course — but he almost seems to love cats on account of his disdain for humans. At the very least he thinks that cats are superior to us in some important ways. Whenever he compares cat nature to human nature, he finds the latter wanting. Consider Gray’s comparison of cat love and human love. He argues that even when cats love humans, they remain independent of us. So long as we provide for their basic necessities, they will remain in their natural state of contentment. They can be attached to us, but they do not need us. In contrast, Gray holds, human love is characterized by all sorts of pathologies: Among human beings love and hate are often mixed. We may love others deeply, and at the same time resent them. The love we feel for other human beings may become hateful to us, and be felt as a burden, a fetter on our freedom, while the love they feel for us can seem false and untrustworthy. If, despite these suspicions, we go on loving them, we may come to hate ourselves. Cats are also superior, Gray reasons, because they lack the capacity for thought — and thought, in his estimation, is a curse. Thought gives rise to self-consciousness, which in turn enables us to know that we are going to die. “Our image of ourselves passing through time,” he writes, “comes with the realization that we will soon pass away. Much of our lives are spent running from our own shadow.” The story of Adam and Eve is meant to impart this very lesson: “In the Garden of Eden, the primordial human pair are clothed in ignorance of themselves. When they come to self-awareness, they find they are naked. Thinking of yourself is the gift of the serpent that cannot be returned.” For Gray, then, thought is a source of existential anxiety that serves only to perturb our souls. Cats, meanwhile, do not think; hence they are not beset by perpetual unrest as we are. Now one might object that cats are not special, since no animal is capable of abstract thought, certainly not at the level at which humans practice it. But Gray is aware of this; he responds by saying that even if cats did have the capacity for a human degree of abstract reasoning, they would still “retain the ease with which they inhabit the world.” Presumably he infers as much from the way they currently behave, though he does not explain how cats would differ in this regard from other nonhuman animals. In any case, he argues that whereas humans engage in philosophy to answer the questions that torment us, feline philosophers — if they existed — would practice their craft merely as a form of amusement. So cats and humans have fundamentally different natural dispositions toward life. “Happiness in humans is an artificial state,” Gray writes. “For cats it is their natural condition.” Human happiness entails a struggle against our very nature, because it is in our nature to be miserable. Happiness for us therefore requires diversion. We spend our lives seeking power or wealth or love in the hope of escaping the inevitable angst that comes with our self-consciousness. Cats, on the other hand, attain happiness by simply being. One is tempted to put in a few good words for humanity against Gray’s indictment. He is of course right to point out that human love is often unhealthy and that human thought often produces anguish. But the overall picture he paints is rather one-sided. If love can lead to great pain, it can also lead to great happiness. Bertrand Russell, another British philosopher, wrote in the prologue to his autobiography that he sought love, first, because it brings ecstasy — ecstasy so great that I would often have sacrificed all the rest of life for a few hours of this joy. I have sought it, next, because it relieves loneliness — that terrible loneliness in which one shivering consciousness looks over the rim of the world into the cold unfathomable lifeless abyss. I have sought it finally, because in the union of love I have seen, in a mystic miniature, the prefiguring vision of the heaven that saints and poets have imagined. Human thought, too, has its blessings. For instance, reason can help us appreciate beautiful things. When we think about the effort and ingenuity that went into creating a great painting, or a great piece of literature, or a great cathedral or palace, we feel an awe and a delight that are unavailable to creatures that lack reason. (To be fair, Gray might counter that the aesthetic bliss enabled partly by reason is not enough — is nothing like enough — to compensate for all the anxiety and confusion that reason also generates.) Setting aside Gray’s bleak assessment of humanity, which is defensible even if you disagree with it, let us consider his proposals for how we should live. What indeed can cats teach us? Toward the end of the book Gray offers ten “feline hints on how to live well” — that is, tips that a cat would give us if only it could talk. Some of them are quite congenial to me — for example, “sleep for the joy of sleeping,” and “forget about pursuing happiness, and you may find it.” That sounds sensible enough. A few of Gray’s other feline tips are more controversial. He counsels us not to bother “persuading human beings to be reasonable,” because we are not reasonable and it is folly to pretend that we are. He tells us to “beware anyone who offers to make you happy.” Such people are not to be trusted, for they “offer to make you happy in order that they themselves may be less unhappy.” For Gray, those who claim to live for others only want to alleviate their own pain. I leave these tips for the reader to ponder. The weakest part of the book comes in a somewhat odd argument that doesn’t seem to fit with the rest of the text. Apart from his observations about cats and humans, and the lessons he draws from them, Gray holds that “a good life for any living thing depends on what it needs to fulfill its nature. The good life is relative to this nature.” In a different passage he writes that “the good life is not the life you want but one in which you are fulfilled” — and what you find fulfilling will be determined by your individual nature. But there is an obvious problem. Gray has spent much of the book criticizing the contradictions of human nature, so how can he then encourage us to find fulfillment by attempting to realize that very nature? Strangely, Gray anticipates this objection but does not offer a solution. “Human nature has produced many divergent and at times antagonistic forms of life,” he writes. So “how can anyone know their own nature, when human nature is so contradictory?” Well, how indeed? He does not tell us. Feline Philosophy is worth reading if you love cats or philosophy, and especially if you love both. The author is a bit of a misanthrope, but his misanthropy is central to the text and explains some of its appeal. This succinct book contains deep insights about the human condition and, yes, a few cute stories about cats. What else can one ask for?

  • 'It should be a beautiful place’: Cincinnati’s Black Lives Matter mural is fading in winter

    Last summer a Black Lives Matter mural was painted on the street in front of Cincinnati City Hall. It hasn't been protected or preserved.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott: Public Utility Commission hitting pause on non-payment disconnections

    The commission held an emergency meeting Sunday after the winter storm left many Texans with high electric bills.