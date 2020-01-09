Devastating images of burned koalas and wallabies are emerging from Australia as 1 billion animals are feared dead

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

This week, the estimated number of animals feared dead in Australia's devastating bushfires soared to more than 1 billion.

As the country enters its third year of an unprecedented drought, blazes have burned an estimated 25 million acres — 46% more than the total that burned in the Brazilian Amazon last year. Australia's dry season still has another two months to go.

Despite rescue efforts, tens of thousands of koalas are estimated to have died on one island alone. Ecologists fear the fires could wipe endangered species off the map.

Disturbing images from the fires' aftermath are beginning to emerge.

Warning: This post contains graphic images of dead animals.

Unprecedented, deadly bushfires have raged across Australia since September.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate, and at least 25 have died. An estimated 2,000 homes have been destroyed.

The fires have razed an estimated 25 million acres across the continent.

That's an area larger than South Korea and 46% bigger than that which burned in the Brazilian Amazon last year.

In some areas the fires are so large they've created their own weather.

The smoke generates clouds that create thunderstorms, ultimately leading to more fires.

Despite rescue and treatment efforts, 1 billion animals are feared dead amid the blazes.

Last week, ecologists estimated that 480 million mammals, birds, and reptiles had died in the fires. But on Monday that number skyrocketed.

