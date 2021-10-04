Devastating images show disastrous oil spill along Southern California coast
Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·1 min read
A broken pipeline has led to an estimated 126,000 gallons of oil leaked into the Pacific Ocean waters near Orange County, prompting Southern California officials to race to contain the damage in one of the largest oil spills in recent memory.
The spill reached the shores of Huntington Beach late Saturday – 5 miles off the coast. Crews were able to remove more than 3,000 gallons of oil off the coastline Sunday, according to Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.
Wildlife harmed by the oil was still emerging as dead birds and fish washed ashore. Efforts to keep the spill from affecting any more sensitive marshland was ongoing. “We’re hoping we have minimal impact, but we’re preparing for the worst,” Christian Corbo, a lieutenant at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a public statement.
She wrote to the president: "Officials are already responding to protect sea life. Dead fish and birds are already being reported on beaches and shorelines. I have serious concerns about the environmental impacts of the spill and applaud the workers who are doing their best to prevent the oil from hitting sensitive wetlands."
From workers in ocean water deploying barriers to birds' homes turned black to waterways clogged with goop, here's a look at the most devastating images from the disastrous oil spill:
Crews on the water and on shore are working feverishly to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, after an underwater pipeline started leaking oil late Friday or early Saturday. (Oct. 3)
The oil spill that slathered a stretch of prime California coastal real estate on Oct. 3 is the latest proof that the social costs of the energy transition pale in comparison to the costs of the fossil fuel economy. Global energy prices are on a bender, but policies to cut the economy’s climate footprint are only partially to blame.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. trade negotiator Katherine Tai on Monday pledged to exclude some Chinese imports from tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump while pressing Beijing in "frank" talks over its failure to keep promises made in Trump's trade deal and end harmful industrial policies. Tai said the United States would keep all options open as it continues to push China to stop pouring billions of dollars of state subsidies into its semiconductor, steel and other industries that Washington says harm U.S. companies.
Authorities in California's beachfront Orange County cities are scrambling to mitigate the fallout from a major oil spill off the coast that has caused substantial ecological impacts, and stretches along the popular shorelines of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.
An oil slick covering about 13 square miles has closed beaches, endangered wildlife and devastated one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in California. Amplify Energy, which owns the pipeline, is searching for the source of the leak and pledging full cooperation with the cleanup effort. Lilia Luciano reports.
(Bloomberg) -- California beaches in Northern Orange County were closed and wetlands contaminated by a huge oil spill caused by a broken pipeline off the coast.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsAbout 3,000 barrels of oil leake
U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base on Sunday, hugging their families after the combat deaths of nine Marines from their battalion who failed to make it back. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans. Nine Marines from the so-called 2/1 and a Navy sailor also based at Camp Pendleton were among the 13 killed.
After, oh, a hundred years or so of building vehicles primarily powered by internal combustion engines, automakers around the world have been and still are pumping billions of dollars into the development of electric vehicle technology. Everything from platforms and batteries to motors and the software to control it all requires untold hours of development, and that takes time and money. As a brand, Audi contributed more than a quarter of overall profit for the massive Volkswagen Group, which has such powerhouse brands as Volkswagen and Porsche among others.
Stocks fell sharply in afternoon trading Monday as Wall Street comes off its worst week since winter. The price of oil hit a seven-year high as OPEC and allied oil producers stuck with a plan to cautiously raise production even as global demand for crude oil increases. Losses in technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq lower by 2.4%.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating suspected manipulation of energy pricing benchmarks published by S&P Global Platts, expanding the agency's crackdown on misconduct in the global commodities market, according to four people familiar with the matter. London-based Platts is a data and news provider which focuses on energy, metal and agricultural commodities. The company collects data from traders on their deal prices to determine a daily market price for a number of physical commodities.
It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.
Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. plummeted toward a record selloff in active premarket trading Monday, after the oil and gas company announced a large oil spill in Southern California over the weekend. The stock fell 59.1% to pace all premarket decliners. The stock's record one-day selloff during regular session hours was 38.2% on March 18, 2020. Trading volume has swelled to 5.2 million shares in the premarket, compared with the full-day average of about 393,000 shares. The stock's selloff is set