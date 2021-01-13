Devastating impact of lockdown school closures on children laid bare after investigation

While some children were well-supported, the impact of lockdown was devastating for others - FatCamera/E+

The closure of schools during last year's lockdown had a devastating impact on the physical and mental health of Scottish school children, a new study has confirmed.

A 106-page Scottish Government report, partly based on surveys of teachers, parents and children, reported that some pupils returned to classes in August having suffered a huge fall in fitness levels, weight loss due to anxiety, dental problems and in some cases, “regression in toilet habits”. Others had gained weight due to a lack of outside space at home.

Some returning to school have been left terrified of catching the virus and passing it on to vulnerable family members, while headteachers reported a notable rise in referrals to counsellors.

Schools across the country have been closed again since the Christmas break, with no guarantee over when they will reopen.

John Swinney, the education secretary, said that inspectors would be deployed to assess the “quality and effectiveness” of remote learning, amid concerns that while some schools are performing well, others are offering very limited support.

The evidence from Scottish schools, as well as a wider review of academic studies, made clear that already disadvantaged children had been particularly hard-hit by the initial five-month closure.

Evidence from 54 Scottish schools, across all 32 council areas, was collected during November.

“Most schools staff, partners and parents reported a sense that children and young people’s physical wellbeing suffered as a result of the period of remote learning,” the report said.

“A few parents emphasised the significant impact remote learning had on their children’s physical health. Some examples include significant weight loss due to increased anxiety, loss of all routines, and in a few individual cases, a regression in toileting habits.”

It added: “Since returning to school buildings, some children and young people have struggled to reestablish relationships. In one example, a school noted that this was particularly prevalent in younger children.

“The majority of teachers reported that higher numbers of children and young people from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds showed regression in core literacy and numeracy skills when schools reopened.”

Scottish schools will remain closed until the end of the month at least, although SNP ministers have said they want them to reopen as soon as possible.

Scotland's Education Secretary John Swinney updates MSP's at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh - Pool/REUTERS

Teaching unions however have been vocal about teachers’ fears over safety, and have called for enhanced testing and a prompt rollout of vaccines.

The Scottish Government has said thousands of devices such as laptops have been sent out to children from poorer backgrounds, although the report cites evidence that “access to hardware and connectivity alone are not enough to ensure online learning is successful”.

The latest rollout of online learning has also been hampered by IT failures linked to the use of the Microsoft Teams platform.

At Holyrood, John Swinney, the education secretary, said Education Scotland inspectors will examine the standard of online teaching and learning.

The Education Secretary also pledged £45 million for local authorities to support schools, which can be used to either recruit additional staff or to buy laptops and other devices for home learning while schools remain closed for the majority of pupils. Children of key workers, and particularly vulnerable children, can still attend although policies vary from council to council.

The funding will be "sufficient in principle to support the recruitment of an additional 2,000 teaching staff" for the next two months, Mr Swinney told MSPs, although councils will have flexibility on how the money is spent.

Jo Bisset, organiser for UsForThem Scotland parents' campaign group, said she had already heard “absolutely harrowing” accounts from parents just days after the new term got underway.

She said: “We all accept that teachers are doing their very best under these circumstances, and there have been some great examples of ingenuity and creativity to help kids learn. But the inescapable fact is teachers are best when interacting face-to-face with children.

“Parents want to know one simple thing: when is this government going to do what’s right by children and get the schools open.”