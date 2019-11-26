Devastating leaks have deprived China of its main strategy to deflect mounting evidence of its mass oppression of Uighur Muslims

REUTERS/Jason Lee





China has long denied its mass surveillance and prison-camp detention of the Uighur Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang.

But a series of classified government documents, leaked to The New York Times and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists this month, has knocked down this line of defense.

We now have solid proof of the Uighur oppression from within the Communist Party.

The leaks are devastating and extraordinary, but China likely doesn't care. It has brushed off the documents by calling them fake news, and continued to defend its actions in the region.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

China has lost its ability to deny its mass oppression of the Uighur Muslims, thanks to a series of devastating leaked cables detailing the crackdown from within the Communist Party.

The country has for years denied oppressing the Uighurs, a mostly-Muslim ethnic minority in western China, with intrusive surveillance and mass detentions. China sees Uighurs' religion as a threat, and is operating a counterterrorism campaign in their home region of Xinjiang, also known as East Turkestan.

Leaked internal government documents detailing the crackdown, published by The New York Times and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) this month, have confirmed the coordinated campaign against the populace.

FILE PHOTO: Imams and government officials pass under security cameras as they leave the Id Kah Mosque during a government organised trip in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Blanchard More

Reuters

The classified documents published by The New York Times include instructions on how to tell Uighur students that their parents had been detained for their religion, speeches by President Xi Jinping on the need for a crackdown on Uighurs, and a threat to punish party officials who don't follow instructions.

The cables published by the ICIJ describe the tight security controls in the prison camps and the multitude of reasons for which Uighurs can be detained — from using a file-sharing app to exhibiting Muslim markers, such as telling colleagues to pray and stay away from porn.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese paramilitary police in riot gear stand guard across the entrance to a large mosque in the centre of the city of Urumqi in China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region July 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo More

Reuters

China claims the leaks are fake news — but this line of defense isn't working

China has attempted to shoot down both The Times' and the ICIJ's stories, calling both sets of leaks "fabrication."

It has used this line of defense multiple times before in response to previous reports of the Xinjiang crackdown as told by relatives, former detainees and experts on the region.

But the strategy of dismissing evidence of the Uighur oppression as fake news doesn't work anymore because the leaked documents are solid proof of the crackdown, especially given the documents originated from within the Communist Party.