“A devastating loss”: About 100 people gather to honor fallen Spalding County Sheriff’s sergeant

About 100 people gathered for a prayer vigil outside the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office. They met Saturday night to remember Sgt. Marc McIntyre.

It was cold but everyone who attended wanted to make their own small sacrifice for McIntyre.

He was shot and killed Friday while responding to a domestic disturbance call and welfare check with another deputy.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was at the ceremony as the community grieved the fallen sergeant together.

Flowers and candles covered the entrance to the Sheriff’s Office.

There were hugs of comfort and prayers of inspiration filled the air.

“We’re going to take it one day at a time and do what we can to get through this as an agency and as a family,” Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said at the gathering.

Dix said this is a tough time for his department. McIntyre meant so much to everyone.

“He was always encouraging people. It’s a devastating loss not just for our agency but for this community,” Dix said.

It’s a community that is now heartbroken.

“It’s like losing a family member. This is somebody that you see, that you are close to. A lot of times in the line of work that we’re in, you spend more time with these folks, than you do your own family and there are bonds that are built.”

April Shipman helped coordinate the service. It was their way to show a fallen hero that they cared.

“We do stand with them. This is our community. This is their community but we do stand with them,” Shipman said, speaking to Channel 2 Action News.

“That’s what got me, when I walked out the door and saw the people. It was a broad spectrum of people, from all walks of life and all communities, pastors and business people. There were even people that were here that I spoke to, that have been in this jail before, that knew Marc,” said Sheriff Dix.

Dix said that’s the kind of person McIntyre was. He wants people to remember the life he lived, not how he died.

