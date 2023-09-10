‘A devastating loss to all.’ Centre County’s chief deputy coroner killed in crash

A Philipsburg woman died Saturday when she was struck by a driver as she attempted to cross a major highway in Blair County, state police at Hollidaysburg wrote in a crash report.

Judith D. Pleskonko, 69, was killed about 2 p.m. Saturday as she tried to cross the northbound lanes of Interstate 99, police wrote. She worked as Centre County’s chief deputy coroner and acted as president of Moshannon Valley EMS’ board of directors.

She was remembered in a host of social media posts Saturday night as knowledgeable, patient, compassionate, joyful and caring. Others remembered her as a friend and a mentor.

“This is a devastating loss to all that knew Judy,” Moshannon Valley EMS wrote on Facebook. “Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rest in peace Judy, you will be missed.”

Centre County 911 described Pleskonko in a Facebook post as an inspirational leader for the county’s first responders, medical professionals and “families she was helping in their lowest times.”

Pleskonko’s former coworker Domer Smeltzer, who now works as Centre County’s deputy director of emergency services, wrote his “heart has been aching since I received the first phone call.”

“I will forever have a hole in my heart. You truly left a lasting impression on me as well as the rest of ‘your boys,’ ” Smeltzer wrote. “Thank you for being a kind, loving soul. Your presence on this earth will be severely missed.”

Pleskonko was involved in a crash in the southbound lanes of I-99 in Antis Township, police wrote. Her vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes through an emergency crossover, police wrote.

Pleskonko exited her 2016 Nissan Juke and attempted to return to the southbound lanes, police wrote. She did not see oncoming traffic in the northbound lane and was hit by a driver in the right lane, police wrote.

She died at the scene. Police neither described the make and model of the vehicle that hit Pleskonko nor if anyone else was injured.

A message left with Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers was not immediately returned.

Others who remembered Pleskonko on social media Saturday included the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home, the Logan Fire Co., the Pine Glen Fire Co., Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins and county Sheriff Bryan Sampsel.

“Judy was an absolutely amazing person. She was a colleague, friend, mentor and just about anything else you can think of. She had the kind of personality that could make anyone laugh out loud. She was always so full of life and ready for any adventure put in front of her,” Centre County’s Emergency Management Agency wrote on Facebook. “We in the EMA office are going to miss her daily visits or phone calls. She always had a story to tell when she would visit. Judy, you are going leave a hole in the County Emergency Services as much as you will in the Coroner’s Office. We are going to miss you beyond words.”