'It's so devastating right now for all of us:' Family remembers child, teen slain in DUI incident

Dec. 10—JJ Malone hopped on his bike Wednesday afternoon to pick up his younger brother at the bus stop.

The 19-year-old wound his bike through the houses bordering Panama Lane. His 10-year-old sister, Caylee Brown, was perched on a utility box at the bus stop. Malone and Brown wanted to bring her brother Colby Brown home from school.

Then, the crash.

Area resident Daniel Kibbee saw the incident from his house, and said "debris" flew at the scene.

He went to investigate and saw a driver Bakersfield Police later identified as Lisa Core, 46, stuck in her car. Malone and Caylee Brown lay about 10 feet away from the bus stop, dead at the scene, according to their family.

Bakersfield officers reported that Core, who they said was under the influence of a controlled substance, drove her vehicle onto the sidewalk, killing Malone and Caylee Brown.

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Core, who police said was a four-time DUI offender, on suspicion of first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of drugs, driving a vehicle with a suspended license due to DUI conviction and being a four-time DUI offender, police said.

Core is in custody.

The victims' heartbroken family spoke about Malone and Caylee Brown from their home Thursday.

"It's so devastating right now for all of us," said Crystal Reese, an aunt of Caylee Brown and Malone.

Caylee and Colby, 7, were inseparable, said their brother Daltin Brown, 17. Colby couldn't understand why his sister wasn't around anymore.

"(Colby) kept asking last night 'Why did she have to go?' when his mom was explaining," Reese said.

Caylee and Malone had a large family, with 15 cousins and six aunts and uncles. The tight-knit family was extremely close and talked to each other all the time.

As an older cousin, Malone always looked out for his family. His uncle, Randall Embers, said Malone's last act was watching over the younger members of his family.

Story continues

Malone's outgoing personality attracted friends from all over, Daltin Brown said. He went to Golden Valley High, rode in bike meets around town and wanted to make everyone laugh, his family said. He tinkered with cars with his grandfather and enjoyed skateboarding.

Underneath the activity, Malone possessed an artist's soul. He drew and painted extremely well, without taking any lessons, Daltin said.

Caylee, a fifth grader at Granite Pointe Elementary School, loved to do just about everything, her family said. The 10-year-old aspired to be a dolphin trainer. Her sweet and kindhearted personality charmed everyone who met her.

"She had many goals," said Jadah Villatoro, Caylee's cousin. "She was very smart."

Ramon Hendrix, superintendent of the Greenfield Union School District, wrote that student Caylee was "soft-spoken and reserved, yet very bright and intelligent."

He noted that grief counselors and other support was available to students, staff and parents.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Caylee's family during this difficult time," Hendrix said in a statement.

Crystal added she has learned to hug her loved ones, and to cherish every second you have with somebody.

"You don't know when they are not going to be there," Crystal said. "It happens to you, and you just go numb. You can't believe it happened to your family."

At the crash site, Adrina Ruiz came to pay her respects at the candles placed on Panama Lane. She clutched the hand of her 10-year-old daughter, a friend of Caylee.

"Something's wrong with our system," Ruiz said, referring to the driver. "She should've not been driving. This could have been avoided."

A GoFundMe account at bit.ly/3yjEewX has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.