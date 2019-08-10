Devastating photos show the damage of Typhoon Lekima, which killed at least 18 people and forced 1 million to evacuate in China

Aly Song/Reuters





Typhoon Lekima made landfall in China on August 10, resulting in widespread blackouts and some damaged property.

Ahead of the storm's arrival, 1 million people were evacuated from their homes and hundreds of flights were canceled across major airports in China.

The typhoon also triggered a landslide in the port city of Wenzhou that killed at least 18 people and left 14 missing.

China was struck by the third-largest typhoon in its history on the morning of August 10.

Typhoon Lekima triggered widespread blackouts, flight cancellations, and evacuations across major cities, but by far the most devastating effect was a landslide that killed at least 18 people and left 14 missing.

The storm is now approaching Shanghai, the nation's financial capital, which is home to more than 20 million people.

Take a look at the devastation thus far.

Typhoon Lekima started out as a tropical depression on August 2, then quickly picked up speed as it headed northwest.

The tropical depression (essentially a group of thunderstorms) originated in the Philippine Sea. Five days later, on August 7, it morphed into a super typhoon, with a wind speed of at least 150 miles per hour.







Before making its way to China, the storm passed through the Philippines, where it caused flooding in more than 400 areas.

The Red Cross estimated that more than 17,000 households in the Philippines were affected by the disaster.







The storm prompted the cancellation of hundreds of flights across major airports in China.

China uses a color-coded system to inform citizens about weather conditions. Before the storm made landfall, China's weather bureau issued a "red alert" — the most severe type of warning.