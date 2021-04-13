'A devastating situation': Rochester residents react to shooting of Daunte Wright

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nora Eckert, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 13—When Nicole Andrews heard that Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, called his mother before being fatally shot by Brooklyn Center police during a traffic stop, it was heartbreaking and personal.

Andrews, a Black woman, said she taught her 14-year-old son to call her if he was ever in a car that got pulled over. It's a tool she and several other members of her family developed to make sure someone knows the truth about an encounter with the police, and at the most extreme, ensures their loved one isn't alone if they die, she said.

"I'm so tired, I am so exhausted by carrying this weight," Andrews said. The effects of the shooting are even more palpable in Rochester, she said, because it's just 100 miles away from where Wright was shot.

As Rochester residents are absorbing the testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin — an ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd — they are now forced to reckon with another unarmed Black man dying in police custody.

An "accidental discharge"

Wright was fatally shot by police Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb about 15 miles from the Cup Foods store where Floyd died.

He was pulled over in a traffic stop.

Body camera footage shows Officer Kim Potter yelling "Taser! Taser! Taser!" while struggling with Wright as he attempted to get back in his car. She shot him with a single round from her handgun. Potter, who has more than two decades of experience with the department, could be heard saying "Holy s----. I just shot him."

In a Monday news conference, Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed it was an "accidental discharge."

Potter has been placed on administrative leave, according to the department.

"We're more than just statistics"

As Yezi Gugsa woke up to the news of Wright's shooting on Monday morning, she thought of all the protests she and her peers organized last summer after the killing of Floyd.

"Many people are feeling an overwhelming feeling of defeat. My organizers ... we're all young," Gugsa said. "That's what hurts the most. We're all young people who are feeling this on a personal level. It seems like no matter how hard we work, the system never seems to change and lives continue to be lost."

A statement from the Rochester branch of the NAACP called for greater data collection on police encounters, a "transparency dashboard" displaying these statistics, support for community policing strategies, an end to racial profiling and a focus on advancing effective law enforcement practices.

"Families are distressed and constantly worry about their loved ones, including children, coming home safely. The Rochester Branch of the NAACP will work with our community and partners on a forum to grieve," the statement says.

After watching the Chauvin trial and seeing footage of Floyd's death day after day, Gugsa said the last couple of weeks have taken a toll on her mental health. Wright's killing compounded those emotions.

"There has been yet another shooting in a community that is already broken and trying to heal. It's definitely a devastating situation," Gugsa said.

Andrews worries that the people lost in these shootings are quickly reduced to being "just another name on the list." Minnesota has had several high-profile police killings of Black people in the last decade, including the 2015 shooting of Jamar Clark, 2016 shooting of Philando Castile during a traffic stop, and, most recently, Floyd's death.

"We're more than just statistics, stereotypes and numbers. We are full human beings who have a full range of emotions and thoughts and feelings about these incidents," Andrews said.

Gugsa is experiencing similar emotions as she grieves Wright's shooting.

"This is a life that was taken. This was a son who was taken away from his mother and a father who was taken away from his (child)," Gugsa said. "I think we lose the human pieces of these things when shootings like this happen."

Echoes of a Rochester "accidental discharge"

Wright's shooting is a reminder of a 2002 incident in which a Rochester police officer said he accidentally shot Christofar Atak in the back after intending to use his Taser.

Atak survived the encounter, but sustained injuries from being shot in the lung, according to his attorney, William French.

During the trial in that case, French brought a Taser and Glock, a semi-automatic pistol used by police, to court for Judge David Doty to examine. In a court order, Doty said that although the weapons may appear similar, there are significant differences between the two that should prevent an officer from confusing them. For one, the Glock is heavier than a Taser. Additionally, the Rochester officer had to disengage two mechanisms on his security holster in order to draw the Glock, precautions that didn't exist for the Taser. The Taser also has a red laser sight guide that appears when the safety is released.

"These two things are just significantly different ... I don't know how you could confuse them," French said.

Although officers are typically trained to carry stun guns, such as Tasers, on their non-dominant side to avoid confusing them with a firearm, there have been several instances in which officers say they have shot someone with the wrong weapon.

Curfew in place as protests continue

Gov. Tim Walz placed a curfew on four Minnesota counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The National Guard was deployed to several areas around the Twin Cities to stop any violence.

At least 40 people were arrested, according to MPR, in violence that broke out Sunday evening in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis.

When the 11th day of the Chauvin trial began Monday, the defense requested that jurors be sequestered, a motion Judge Peter Cahill denied. He also did not permit a re-questioning of jurors to learn what they knew of Wright's shooting. As the prosecution rested its case, the defense began calling witnesses on Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Don't let George Floyd's substance use muddy the facts in Derek Chauvin trial: Addiction doctor

    Floyd's substance use was not a moral failing making him undeserving of justice. It was a chronic condition and America's health system failed him.

  • Italy health minister says thinks J&J vaccine will have to be used: agency

    The COVID vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson is important for the fight against coronavirus and will need to be used, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza was quoted as saying on Tuesday by Italian news agencies. The U.S. company said earlier it would delay rolling out the vaccine in Europe after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing its use following cases of rare blood clots in six women after they were given it. "We will evaluate the situation in the coming days over what will be the best way forward, as soon as the European and American (regulators) give us more formal and definitive news," Speranza was quoted as saying by ADNKronos agency.

  • America is set to reopen on July 4 and restaurants are poised to benefit from a desire to ‘get out and gather,’ says JPMorgan

    JPMorgan analysts said that with the U.S. set to be open again on Independence Day, restaurants are poised to benefit from a pent-up desire to dine out, which has been restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • National NFL media ask questions of Chiefs after ex-assistant Britt Reid is charged

    Some want answers from the league, too.

  • An asteroid just came 'exceptionally close' to hitting Earth

    No need for Bruce Willis on this asteroid. 2021 GW4 passed by Earth on Monday, 12,000 miles away from the planet's surface.

  • 'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik says she's 'tried very hard' to be in a superhero movie or TV show

    Mayim Bialik is a huge Marvel and DC fan. She told Insider about the "Spider-Man" role she once auditioned for that didn't pan out.

  • Zack Snyder's first zombie movie in 17 years is a Vegas heist with Dave Bautista squaring off against an undead tiger

    Zack Snyder directed, wrote, and produced the upcoming zombie film for Netflix, which will be part of a larger universe. It debuts on May 21.

  • A venomous snake — with no known antivenom — bites San Diego Zoo employee

    The snake involved was an African bush viper. There is no known antivenom for their bites.

  • People who got blood clots after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine got them within two weeks of their COVID-19 shot

    Of the 6.8 million people who've received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, six people subsequently developed CVST blood clots.

  • Hunters find human remains ‘scattered’ in wooded area, Georgia deputies say

    Deputies began combing the area and found human bones.

  • Analysis: Iran's powerful Guard faces scrutiny after attacks

    The recent sabotage at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility is just the latest setback for the country's Revolutionary Guard, though the paramilitary force is rarely publicly criticized due to its power. Its forces failed to stop both an earlier attack at Iran's Natanz facility and the assassination of a top scientist who started a military nuclear program decades earlier. Then on Sunday, the nuclear facility, of which the Guard is the chief protector, experienced a blackout that damaged some of its centrifuges.

  • The Truth About Philip and Fergie’s Bitter Feud

    Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince Philip was often said to have vowed never to be in the same room as Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of his son Andrew, after photographs appeared in a newspaper in 1992 of Sarah topless and having her toes sucked by a lover in the South of France.Gyles Brandreth, Philip’s official biographer whose book The Final Portrait will be published later this month, has confirmed that long-standing rumor today in the second lengthy excerpt from his book.Even as a Corpse, Prince Philip Has to Take Second Place to the QueenPhilip, he said, declared “enough was enough” after the pictures appeared. He told Brandreth Fergie was “simply beyond the pale,” and resolved not to have anything more to do with her.At the time when the pictures were first published, Sarah was staying at the queen’s Scottish country estate of Balmoral. Philip put his resolution into immediate action, as Ferguson herself recalled to Brandreth, saying: “It was ridiculous. As soon as I came in through one door, he’d be falling over the corgis to get out of the other. It was very funny. Except, of course, it wasn’t.”Although the queen continued to receive Fergie even after her separation and subsequent divorce from Prince Andrew, Philip made it clear that he had no desire to ever see her again.Sarah plaintively told Brandreth: “Of course I want to see him. I am the mother of his granddaughters, after all.”Brandreth said when he raised this with Prince Philip, he just shrugged and said: “But the children come and stay,” adding, “I am not vindictive, but I don’t see the point.”He described Andrew and Sarah’s post-divorce arrangements which have seen them continue to share a home as “truly bizarre,” adding, “I don’t pretend to understand it.”Brandreth writes that Fergie and Philip held diametrically opposed views on “bottling up your feelings” which she believed was positively harmful.Brandreth writes that when her daughters were children she would tell them to stand in the middle of the extensive grounds of their home, Sunninghill Park, and scream.Brandreth wrote that Sarah then demonstrated, catching him by surprise as she let out a blood-curdling scream.He writes: “The prospect of encountering his former daughter-in-law screaming in the middle of Sunninghill Park could have been one of the reasons the Duke of Edinburgh decided to give her a wide berth after her separation from Prince Andrew. He regarded reticence as a virtue and self-control as a quality to be admired.”Philip did not sit down for the 2011 six-parter on the Oprah Winfrey Network Finding Sarah, in which Fergie wept on screen with a TV psychiatrist. He told Brandreth he was in favour of “self-awareness” but against “the endless introspection that seems to be so prevalent these days.” As reported on Monday, he regarded Harry and Meghan’s decision to do a similar interview as “madness.”Fergie, Brandreth reports, tried to repair relations with Philip but was constantly rebuffed.For Philip’s 80th birthday, she sent him “a handsome dinner service.” But even here, fate conspired against her, Brandreth writes: “It was supposed to have 12 settings, but it arrived with 13: the ‘sample’ had been included with the set. With Sarah, somehow, something always goes wrong.”Philip’s allegedly vow to never be in the same room as Fergie was broken only when they both attended the wedding of Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land Grab

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKYAll-out cyberwarfare, nation-wide forced blackouts, and the targeted disruption of internet services—for one of the Kremlin’s top propagandists, all of those tactics are fair game in what she describes as a fated war-to-come against the U.S.“War [with the U.S.] is inevitable,” declared Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of the state-funded Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, who believes the conflict will break out when, not if, Vladimir Putin moves to seize more territory from Ukraine.As Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s doorstep mounts, Kremlin loyalists have been urging for even more overt aggression and bloodshed in the campaign to annex Ukraine’s Donbas region. The only thing standing in the way, they say, is U.S. support for their beleaguered neighbor.NATO issued a statement on Wednesday demanding an end to Russia’s troop movements on the border with the disputed territory of Donbas in eastern Ukraine. It is the largest buildup of Russian troops since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The U.S. underlined the statement this week by deploying two warships to the Black Sea.On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov threatened retaliation. “We warn the United States that it will be better for them to stay far away from Crimea and our Black Sea coast. It will be for their own good,” he said.The escalation was foreshadowed on state television’s Sunday Evening With Vladimir Soloviev over the weekend. Simonyan explained that it was time for Russia to gear up for a showdown against the U.S., and prophesized a kind of war driven by hacking, the forced disruption of internet access, the shutting down of power supplies, and an all-out offensive on U.S. infrastructure.“I do not believe that this will be a large-scale hot war, like World War II, and I do not believe that there will be a long Cold War. It will be a war of the third type: the cyberwar,” said Simonyan.She warned that—in this theoretical battle—the U.S. would plot to cut off the electricity of entire Russian cities. In turn, she speculated, Moscow would be able to force a blackout in Florida or New York’s Harlem at the flip of a switch.“In conventional war, we could defeat Ukraine in two days,” Simonyan said, “but it will be another kind of war. We’ll do it, and then [the U.S.] will respond by turning off power to [the Russian city] Voronezh,” she said.The top RT editor asserted that “[Russia] needs to be ready for this war, which is unavoidable, and of course it will start in Ukraine,” arguing that the Kremlin is “invincible where conventional war is concerned, but forget about conventional war... it will be a war of infrastructures, and here we have many vulnerabilities.”Her solution consists of Stalin-type measures to eliminate “vulnerabilities” in the run-up to another escalation, emphasizing the need for a hack-proof, government-controlled internet. “We still don’t have a sovereign internet, but God willing, we will,” she said.She wholeheartedly endorsed a suggestion from Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the ultranationalist leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party, who argued that all of Russia’s opposition must be eliminated by May 1, 2021. With imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a hunger strike—and suffering from severe health ailments after being denied appropriate medical treatment—the Kremlin seems to be firmly set on that course.Simonyan argued that once Russia minimizes its vulnerabilities and renders Putin’s opposition powerless—which she argued could happen in a matter of months—the Kremlin will finally be ready to annex Ukraine’s eastern region.“I’ve been agitating and even demanding that we take Donbas. We need to patch up our vulnerabilities as fast as we can, and then we can do whatever we want,” she boldly proclaimed. The host, Vladimir Soloviev, wholeheartedly agreed: “We only lose if we do nothing.” He argued that by absorbing parts of Ukraine—or the entire country—Russia would be able to remove the zone of American influence further away from its borders.As one of the Kremlin’s most valued propagandists, Margarita Simonyan is notoriously close to the Russian president and has received multiple awards directly from Putin. After accepting one such award in 2019, Simonyan thanked Putin “for the most important reward in life… this honor to serve one’s Motherland.”Her “service” has involved RT and Sputnik-driven disinformation operations aimed at influencing the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which she often boasts about by pointing to the inclusion of her name in various U.S. intelligence reports.Russia’s recent cyberspace activities seem to serve as good practice for the “inevitable war” foreshadowed by Simonyan.Last year, six Russian intelligence officers were criminally charged by the U.S. for using the world’s most destructive malware to force blackouts in Ukraine and damage the critical infrastructure of multiple countries, which caused nearly $1 billion in losses. On Monday, hackers operating from Russia targeted France’s homeschooling platform.The Kremlin is prepared to intensify its offensive against the West, but fears of the retaliation that would follow. The idea of a bulletproof “sovereign internet”—completely under government control within Russian borders—is already on the books, with Moscow having introduced the idea as a preventative measure against retaliatory hacking attempts from other nations.Simonyan argued that Russia will surely be able to exploit the U.S.’s “catastrophic” educational standards, and referred to American military analysts and specialists as incompetent and stupid. She heartily laughed about news that more than 200,000 U.S. service members experienced hearing loss due to defective earplugs.“We can never come to any agreements with [Americans],” Simonyan said, arguing that instead, Russia can just as easily defeat the U.S. in a cyberspace war.She added, mockingly: “We don’t even need the nukes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Teachers are hitting a wall more than a year into the pandemic. Some have decided to walk away from the profession amid a growing educator shortage in the US.

    Between technology challenges, low student engagement, and the risk of catching COVID-19, teachers told Insider they're struggling.

  • Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

    Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.” The duo recorded the song and video in different studio locations — Jagger at home and Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio — and the lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls.

  • Russia says troop buildup near Ukraine is a response to NATO

    Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that the country's massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the maneuvers in western Russia that have worried neighboring Ukraine and brought warnings from NATO would last for another two weeks. Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu said the ongoing exercise was a response to what he claimed were continuous efforts by the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their forces near Russia's borders.

  • Companies that have containers on the Ever Given could have to help pay the up to $1 billion Egyptian authorities are demanding before the ship leaves the Suez Canal

    Three weeks after getting stuck, the Ever Given is still anchored in the Great Bitter Lake at the Suez Canal.

  • A Royal Caribbean-owned cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew.

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Alex Salmond 'stoking anti-English feelings with Braveheart video on breaking spines of oppressors'

    Alex Salmond has been accused of pandering to extreme Scottish nationalists after his new party released a campaign video which spoke of breaking "the spine of English superiority” and he claimed the support of a King who died nearly seven centuries ago. The former First Minister’s Alba Party on Monday broadcast a supposed endorsement from Robert the Bruce, who successfully led Scotland during the first War of Independence against England in the fourteenth century. In the clip, 'The Bruce', who actually died in 1329, predicts that Mr Salmond’s new rival party to the SNP would “unite the clans”. The bizarre video was in fact voiced by Angus Macfadyen, an actor who played the Scottish King in the 1995 blockbuster Braveheart, and is a supporter of Mr Salmond’s party.

  • Judge’s ruling spells trouble for Missouri pension’s lawsuit against Canadian firm

    MOSERS, which pays benefits to 51,000 retirees from Missouri government, sued Catalyst Capital Group last year, accusing the firm of mishandling its investments.