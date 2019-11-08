Testimony from Alexander Vindman and Fiona Hill caps a devastating week for Trump

WASHINGTON — The week ended on a sour note for President Trump, with the public release of testimony by two national security council staffers — one current, one former — who expressed alarm over the way Trump officials pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for political help at home. The campaign, orchestrated by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and intended to harm Joe Biden, a political rival, is now the subject of an impeachment inquiry launched last month by the House of Representatives.

“Transcripts released today show clearly that individuals close to the President were alarmed by a presidential scheme as illicit and corrupt as a ‘drug deal,’” Democratic committee chairs said in a statement.

That scheme was managed by Giuliani, whose role in attempting to wrest political concessions from Zelensky was plainly troubling to career public servants unused to his unorthodox approach. “Rudy Giuliani is a hand grenade that is going to blow everybody up,” national security adviser John Bolton told Fiona Hill, a Russia hardliner on the National Security Council whose testimony was released on Friday.

The other transcript released on Friday is of the interview with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert at the NSC. Vindman remains at his job at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, right next to the White House, despite having been the subject of withering attacks by Trump and his allies. Bolton was fired in September, while Hill left her post in June.

The testimony of the two officials is bound to energize Democrats ahead of next week’s public hearings. It includes a denunciation by Vindman of the “inherent risk” of playing politics with world affairs and Hill’s flat assessment of the Republican talking point — that Ukraine “was launching an effort to upend our [2016] election” — as “a fiction.”

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, left, and former White House adviser on Russia Fiona Hill. (Photos: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters; Andrew Harnik/AP) More

(Hill also asserted that she was not the anonymous White House official who penned a New York Times op-ed highly critical of Trump and has just published a book on the same subject called “A Warning.” Some had suspected her of being the op-ed’s author.)

The release of the two transcripts came at the end of a week in which House Democrats released at least one witness transcript each day, allowing them to dictate media coverage with a precision that Trump might have otherwise admired. In any case, the chyrons on CNN and MSNBC could not have pleased the president.

Monday saw the release of testimony by Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who was removed from her post in May because Giuliani and others regarded her as an impediment to their political work. She and others condemned Trump’s approach to Ukraine in unsparing terms, with former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker calling the whole affair “extremely unfortunate.”

All of the testimony painted a picture of Giuliani as essentially running America’s policy on Ukraine, which has been engaged in a war against Russian-backed separatist militias on its eastern flank for several years. The former New York City mayor, who is now acting as Trump’s personal lawyer, has no diplomatic background and has not been nominated or confirmed for any official government post.

Giuliani sought a public announcement from Zelensky that he would investigate Ukrainian involvement in the 2016 election, a pet concern shared by some on the conservative fringe who steadfastly reject the unanimous findings of intelligence and law-enforcement agencies that the meddling and hacking was perpetrated by Russia rather than its much smaller and less powerful (not to mention far less bellicose) neighbor. Equally intense was the pressure on Zelensky to announce a new investigation of Burisma, the troubled energy company on whose board Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, once sat.