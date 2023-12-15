Devastating tornado killed 11 people in Tuscaloosa County 23 years ago

Twenty-three years ago in Tuscaloosa County, a devastating tornado killed 11 people and injured 144 people in less than 20 minutes.

According to the National Weather Service at the time, the Dec. 16, 2000, twister was the strongest tornado recorded in Tuscaloosa County since 1950, packing winds between 166 mph and 200 mph.

Without the advance warning technology that now allow meteorologists to better predict when and where a tornado might emerge, thousands were caught off-guard, some warned only by the wailing of storm sirens, as what has since been rated an F4 tornado descended to devastate families, homes, businesses and lives.

Mike Harris carries an unconscious Whitney Crowder, 6, through debris after a tornado struck Tuscaloosa on Dec. 16, 2000. Whitney survived the storm that killed her father and baby brother.

Nine of those killed were in mobile homes, one was in a vehicle, and one was in a commercial building that had been converted to residential use, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado deaths included people ranging in age from 16 months to 83 years old.

While the National Weather Service said the storm initially touched down in southwestern Tuscaloosa County on the western side of the Black Warrior River, it was first spotted by witnesses three minutes later – at 12:57 p.m. – in Hulls near Moundville.

The storm hit houses in the Englewood Elementary School area and headed for Hinton Place, with the damage intensifying as it plowed through the Hillcrest Meadows subdivision.

The killer storm leveled the Bear Creek mobile home park and crossed Alabama Highway 69 South, where it destroyed the then-under construction Winn-Dixie MarketPlace shopping center.

Terry Boggs walks through the rubble of what was once his home in the Bear Creek Trailer Park in southeast Tuscaloosa after a tornado struck on Dec. 16, 2000. [Staff file photo]

The storm continued on toward Skyland Boulevard, where reports of damage in the residential area near the Coca-Cola bottling plant and structural damage at the JVC plant soon emerged.

The TA truckstop and the nearby Hampton Inn at Interstate 20/59’s Exit 77 were both leveled and a number of vehicles were overturned.

The tornado continued in a northeastern direction for a couple of miles before breaking up almost as quickly as it formed, the National Weather Service said.

“Ironically, the tornado dissipated as it moved into an open, unpopulated area,” the weather service said.

The tornado was spawned by a supercell thunderstorm that originated in Mississippi, according to the weather service.

