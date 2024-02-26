‘Devastating;’ UD student return from spring break mourning the loss of first-year student

Students at the University of Dayton are mourning the loss of one of their own.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke to students today about the “devastating” loss. Hear from them tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local university mourns loss of first-year student

On Monday, students returned to class after a short spring break. They all came back to campus with tragic news as it was announced that first-year student Daryan Mostashfi died late last week.

“I was walking into my dorm yesterday and I got the email and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, a first-year student died.’ That’s really, really sad,” Ava Cressy, a UD sophomore, said.

In a statement, university officials said Mostashfi died Friday while in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mostashfi, who’s from Centerville, is the son of UD Department of Health and Sport Science faculty member Kim Riterhoff.







